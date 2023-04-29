Tottenham 2-2 Brighton: England shines as Spurs salvage a point late on

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Bethany England of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring during the FA Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down twice to draw 2-2 with Brighton in a crucial Women's Super League relegation match. Bethany England starred for Spurs to salvage a point late on in the second half.

In the blazing sun, it was Brighton who had the perfect start ten minutes in, when Elisabeth Terland gave them the lead. The midfielder fired home from close range after a fizzing low cross from the right.

However, their dream start did not last long. Bethany England equalised almost immediately from an effective corner. Spurs' star striker was in the right place at the right time to head home from close range following an aerial scramble in the box.

The first half ebbed and flowed after the opening two goals, with both sides struggling to test each goalkeeper.

But, halfway through the second half, Brighton struck again through Lee Geum-Min. The South Korean, who was subbed on moments earlier, picked out the bottom right corner from the edge of the box to send the travelling Seagulls fans into delight.

The drama did not end there though. In the 78th minute, England equalised for Spurs yet again. The striker latched onto a perfectly placed through-ball, before firing past Lydia Williams in emphatic style.

The result leaves Spurs in ninth on 14 points, two places above Brighton in eleventh on 13 points.

Story of the match

The Lilywhites made one change from their 3-3 draw with Aston Villa last week, as Rosella Ayane came in for Asmita Ale. The Seagulls made two changes from their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool. Rebekah Stott and Danielle Carter came in for Poppy Pattinson and Geum-Min.

It was a cagey opening in N17, with both sides looking effective up until the final third. However, it was the visitors who took the lead ten minutes in. Brighton worked the ball down the right flank effectively, before playing a fizzing low cross into the six-yard box. The initial effort was saved, but Terland was there to fire home from close range.

It was the perfect start for Brighton, yet their lead was short-lived. Just 2 minutes later, Spurs equalised through England. The striker showed her positioning and awareness to head home from close range after an aerial scramble from a corner. England has been a vital cog in the system for the Lilywhites ever since joining in January, and she showed her importance once again early on in North London.

Eveliina Summanen very nearly gave Spurs the lead moments later, but she could not connect onto an in-swinging cross from the right flank.

The match ebbed and flowed after an entertaining start, as both sides struggled to produce shots on target. Finnish midfielder Summanen tried her luck from distance 30 minutes in, but she guided her effort high of the goal.

35 minutes in, Summanen, who had been a workhorse in the middle of the park all half, produced a sublime piece of skill to open up space in Brighton's half. However, she attempted an audacious long-range effort which failed to threaten Williams.

Brighton came close to retaking the lead with five minutes remaining in the first half. Veatriki Sarri beat the defender down the left flank, before firing a powerful, low effort into the box, however the effort was emphatically saved by Becky Spencer. In response, Celin Bizet tried her luck from the edge of the box, yet the Norwegian's strong shot flew past the left post.

As the half-time whistle blew, the two sides could not be separated at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Second half

In a similar situation to the first half, it was a cagey opening in the second half. Katie Robinson came closest five minutes in when she unleashed a powerful shot high of goal.

Geum-Min and Julia Zigiotti were brought on with over 30 minutes remaining, as Melissa Phillips looked to try and gain three vital points.

The South Korean very nearly made an immediate impact. She produced some fine footwork on the edge of the box, before dinking a delicate cross into the six-yard box. Terland connected with the cross, but could only guide her header wide of goal.

Phillips' tactical decision-making paid off in the 65th minute when Geum-Min gave the Seagulls the lead. The ball fell to the striker on the edge of the box, who had time and space to pick a spot, before firing a curled shot into the bottom right corner.

The South Korean had been effective ever since coming on, with her goal highlighting her importance in the key moments.

Spurs controlled possession after going 2-1 down, but struggled to look dangerous in the final third. The Lilywhites knew how damaging a defeat would be going into the final 15 minutes.

However, Spurs' possession eventually paid off with 12 minutes in to go through England once again. The former Chelsea striker latched onto a sensational through-ball from midfield to be one-on-one with the goalkeeper. England remained composed, before firing a powerful shot past a helpless Williams.

Kit Graham very nearly made it 3-2 to Spurs seconds later, but her low effort from the edge of the box was comfortably saved by Williams.

With time ticking away, Robinson and Geum-Min had a two-on-one chance in the dying minutes. The English forward worked the counter-attack effectively to the South Korean, but a last-gasp tackle stopped the attack.

Seven minutes of stoppage time were added on, but neither side could take advantage in N17 to leave both sides disappointed with just a point.

Player of the match - Beth England

There was only one option for this award today. Without England, Tottenham would have been down and out from the start.

England showed her positioning and awareness to make it 1-1 in the first half, before showing her composure and world-class finishing to equalise for Spurs yet again the second half. If the Lilywhites do stay up this season, a big reason for it will be Bethany England.