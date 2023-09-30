Everton vs Brighton: Women’s Super League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

Everton and Brighton face each other in the 2023-24 Women's Super League opener at Walton Hall Park, in Liverpool. Both teams made great signings in their quest to stand out in the championship and remain in the elite division.

The Seagulls' hope is to fit the team and reach the top of the table, just like in the men's league, while the Toffees seek to stabilize themselves as one of the references in women's football.

Everton has more adapted players in the team, while Brighton has many new players in the squad. The home factor also gives advantages to the victory of Bjorn Sorensen's team.

The match will be broadcast on FA Player.

Team news

Everton

Everton made eight signings for this season. The last of them was announced this Wednesday (29): the Irish Megan Campbell, who has already played for Liverpool and Manchester City.

“It's a different challenge for me, coming into the WSL with a new team, and I am looking forward to it. Hopefully, I can thrive in the blue of Everton and I’m confident it can be a successful season for the team.”

Megan Finnigan was chosen as Everton's new captain and she is also the oldest in the house, having been on the team since she was nine.

It is worth remembering that Izzy Christiansen decided to retire and Toni Duggan returned to training after maternity leave.

The Toffees lost two pre-season friendlies to Manchester City (4-3) and Leicester City (3-2).

Brighton

Brighton signed ten new players for this edition. Goalkeepers Sophie Baggaley and Nicky Evrard were announced after deadline day, while Jorelyn Carabalí became the first Colombian to play in the Women's Super League:

“The WSL is a very competitive league. I’ve not been to a game in person, but I’ve watched it and I’ve been motivated to get to the level I am now.”

Maria Thorisdóttir and Vicky Losada will bring experience to the team. In fact, the last one has been announced as the Seagulls' new captain for the season.

Zoe Morse has also decided to retire from football.

The Seagulls finished pre-season with a 2-1 win against Sporting Hueva (Spain) and a goalless draw with Tottenham.

Likely lineups

Everton: Courtney Brosnan; Nathalie Björn, Karen Holmgaard, Sara Holmgaard; Katrine Veje, Aurora Galli, Clare Wheeler, Lucy Hope; Hannah Bennison; Martina Piemonte e Nicoline Sorensen.

Brighton: Nicky Evrard; Emma Kulberg, Guro Bergsvand, Maria Thorisdóttir, Poppy Pattinson; Elisabeth Terland, Julia Olme, Vicky Losada; Katie Robinson, Lee Geum-Min, Vea Sarri.

Key players

Martina Piemonte - Everton

Martina Piemonte was the third biggest scorer in the last edition of Serie A for Milan, with 13 goals and 4 assists. Her excellent appearances always result in a place in the Italian national team squad. The 25-year-old player imposes herself a lot during the game and her tall height contributes to aerial plays.

(Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Vicky Losada - Brighton

The new captain of the Seagulls brings all her experience gained at Barcelona and Roma with the aim of taking Brighton to another level in the league. The Spaniard, together with the Swedish Julia Olme will be the heart of the midfield of Melissa Philipps' team, contributing to greater play construction for the players up front.

(Photo by Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images)

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be played at Walton Hall Park.

What time is kick-off?

The game will begin at 13:00 (BST), Sunday 1st October.

How can I watch?

The FA Player will broadcast the match.