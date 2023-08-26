Improvements visible despite defeat: Rob Edwards post-Chelsea

In their belated second game of the season, Luton Town tasted defeat at the Bridge as Raheem Sterling took centre stage alongside co-star Nicolas Jackson in a 3-0 score line.

Following consecutive defeats on the bounce, Luton welcome the prospect of returning to a freshly upgraded Kenilworth Road for both Carabao Cup action in the midweek against Gillingham and then the visit of West Ham on Friday.

As his side now prepare for this homecoming, Rob Edwards reflected on another difficult, yet promising, Premier League challenge.

More positives amongst another difficult outing

Nearly two weeks ago a slightly hoarse Rob Edwards spoke of the positives he saw in his side's defeat against Brighton. This week, with his voice recovered, the manager was constructive in his approach.

"I think there's quite a lot [of positives]. We don't like losing, I've got to say that from the beginning but when our supporters are clapping us off like that at the end of the game it makes me really proud and it shows we've done something right."

"We have to stress we know we want to win games. We know we want to get points. I've seen improvement from 13 days ago against Brighton. I think everyone will agree with that. I saw us compete with a top, top team for massive spells of the game. That's a huge thing to be proud of and take a lot of positives from."

Edwards then spoke about what his team will be working in the coming week of training.

"Where we've got to improve now is to continue to work hard. Those (good) moments at both ends of the pitch are really key now. We did create half opportunities and there may be one decent one. You don't get many when you come here, so we've got to try and be a bit more ruthless."

"At the bottom end, if we get a little bit stretched we've just got to make sure we close those gaps really quickly. They've got the quality to pick someone out. They've got the quality to then finish it."

Pride in players: togetherness and commitment

An undeniable trait of Luton's that has been instilled for a number of years now, is the team's raw unity. Although -3 was applied to the goal difference, Edwards put an onus on his players.

"I'm extremely proud of the group because I saw a full commitment to the game plan. I saw a group that stayed together right to the very end. They didn't go under and they competed with a brilliant football team."

"We're a new group as well, I've got to stress that. There's a lot of players there that are experiencing Premier League football for the first time and you don't get much more difficult than Brighton away and Chelsea away."

"We want to keep learning and learning quickly and I think we'll see improvement again in a week's time."

Faces old and new: Reece Burke back from injury, Ross Barkley back at the Bridge

As Edwards alluded to a new group, there were as such, two new players in the mix in this game. Reece Burke returned after overcoming a recent groin issue and new signing Ross Barkley entered the fold against one of his former teams for his Luton debut.

"I was really pleased with them both. Very good, Burkey. These teams ask certain questions of you and those outside centre backs, so we've got to be really brave the way we go. Burkey was going all the in with Enzo Fernandez - who's a special player. Burkey was really brave. I was really pleased with his performance."

"Ross, I thought, showed some very good moments. Very very good with the ball and he's only going to get better so I'm really pleased those two are on the pitch. It adds a lot more competition to the group which is what we want."

Looking ahead to West Ham after midweek Carabao Cup action

As mentioned earlier, Luton return home for their next Premier League game against the Hammers. They are also back at home against Gillingham before then. The Luton manager looked forward to being back in Bedfordshire.

"It's a big week. We'll rest tomorrow (Saturday), back in on Sunday preparing for Gillingham which becomes the most important game now. It's going to be great to be in front of our supporters at home. It's been a long time. I know it's going to be an amazing atmosphere but Gillingham's first and our focus goes on that."

"Then, obviously on to West Ham. We know how important that game is. We can't wait to see our fans at the Kenny."

Regardless of home or away, Luton have shown in just a brief glimpse that they can bring noise to the Premier League. The away section at Stamford Bridge were particularly powerful.

"Throughout the game they were incredible. What I witnessed and felt and saw at the end was just... I've not seen that before. Maybe abroad? The passion they showed - that was special. It was emotional, the connection I feel we've all got with our supporters now is unique."

"No one will come here and lose a game of football and their fans do that at the end. Thank you. They were amazing. They were amazing because they saw their team compete and give everything."

"At home now, it'll be different again. That's going to be so special now this next week. A couple of home games are a real positive for us. Keep learning, keep improving, keep building... and we're going to be fine."