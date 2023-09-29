Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 7, 2023

Fresh off a Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal and without a win in four matches, Brentford make the trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday with the hope of bouncing back from a barren run of form.

'Profligate' and 'complacent' are two words that best describe the Bees' performances in recent weeks. A number of big chances have gone askew and defensive errors have lead to goals in five of their last six matches, plaguing defeats to Arsenal, Everton, and Newcastle United, as well as draws with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

It has been an uncharacteristic start, even more so given the club has failed to win in six matches at home, a place that was deemed 'a fortress' throughout 2022/23, in all competitions. With their sole victory coming on the road, Thomas Frank will be optimistic that his side can bounce back and kick-start their campaign with three points.

Dispatching of Forest will be no easy task, though, and their point tally does not pose a true reflection of their form. Despite sitting just one point above this weekend's opponents, Steve Cooper's side have showcased an immense threat on the counter, most notably in tight defeats to Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as their win over Chelsea.

Brentford know first-hand the threat last season's Carabao Cup semi-finaists pose and have contended with it well in the past, going unbeaten in their previous four encounters.

Stoppage-time goals was the theme in their inaugural Premier League meetings. Zanka's own goal in the 96th-minute gifted Forest a point at home in November, then a 94th-minute Josh Dasilva strike completed a late comeback in west London to ignite, what panned out to be, an unsuccessful push for Europe.

Last season's meeting in Nottingham was a fixture marked with controversy. A disputable VAR decision was preceded by an altercation between the visitor's goalkeeper coach Manu Sotelo and Forest's Head Groundsman Ewan Hunter in the warm-up - one that lead to a retrospective fine and ban for both from the FA in May.

With both sides hoping to bring winless runs to an end, don't be surprised if tempers flair in this Super Sunday clash.

Team News

Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper will be without four players for this weekend's fixture.

Loanee Nuno Tavares was substituted in the first half against Manchester City with a groin problem, but the full-back may feature as the head coach confirmed that it's not as serious as first feared.

Felipe will miss out as the club takes a precautionary approach with the centre-back's knee; it flared up during the week and the club is monitoring it on a daily basis.

Danilo, who was Forest' scorer the last time these sides met, is doing individual training as he recovers from a medium-term hamstring injury, meanwhile Wayne Hennessey is back in team training and is "close to being fully fit".

Brentford

Mikkel Damsgaard became the latest member of the squad to undergo surgery this week after the Denmark international had a minor operation following consultation with a knee specialist. It is unknown when he'll be available again.

Rico Henry had surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in their defeat to Newcastle earlier this month, while Kevin Schade was operated on and is expected to be absent for months after injuring his adductor in the warm-up against Everton.

The trio joins Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) as long-term absentees. Ben Mee accompanies the group, alongside the suspended Ivan Toney, and will again be unavailable as he recovers from a muscle problem. The centre-back is not expected to return until after the international break.

Predicted Line-ups

Nottingham Forest

Turner; Montiel, Worrall, McKenna, Aina; Sangare, Mangala; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

Brentford

Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Hickey; Mbeumo, Wissa.

Key Players

Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi

The Nigeria international has found his feet in English football and is proving to be one of the most difficult centre-forwards to contend with in the division.

Dating back to when he scored back-to-back braces against Southampton and Chelsea in May, Awoniyi has contributed nine goals and two assist in nine Premier League appearances, and has started the new season as strong as he ended in the last.

The 26-year-old provided a goal and/or an assist in each of Forest's opening five fixtures before last weekend's shutout in the defeat to a 10-man Man City - the first time Forest had failed to score in the league this campaign.

Awoniyi will be at the forefront of the home side's exciting attacking quartet, comprising Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who will look to take advantage of Brentford's injury-stricken defence with their frightening counter-attacks.

The Bees will need to remain on high alert throughout; a momentary lapse in concentration, which has become a frequent occurrence in recent weeks, will be promptly punished by the centre-forward, who is looking for his first goal against the west London club.

One man that will have an important role in dealing with the host's variety of attacking threat will be Ethan Pinnock.

Since Brentford's promotion to the Premier League in 2021, the 30-year-old has developed into one of the most commanding and aerially dominant centre-backs in the league, boasting impressive defensive statistics over the past two and a bit seasons.

This campaign alone he ranks in the 93rd percentile of Premier League centre-backs for interceptions per game (1.83), 93rd percentile for clearances (6.33), and 98th percentile for aerial duels (4.67), as per FBref, which highlights his irreplaceable presence in Brentford's line-up.

Thomas Frank tasked his side with man-marking during Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal, with a degree of success, and he could task Pinnock with keeping a close eye on Awoniyi to deal with any threat he may pose.

Following an uncharacteristic performance against Everton last weekend, Pinnock will want to make amends and if Brentford are to keep a second clean sheet of the season, he will no doubt play an instrumental role.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The City Ground, Nottingham Forest.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 14:00 (BST) on Sunday, 1 October 2023.

How can I watch?

This fixture is being broadcasted in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.