Colchester United vs Notts County: League 2 Preview, Gameweek 10, 2023

Colchester United are winless in their last five matches which included a 5-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur’s U21s in the group stages of the Papa John’s Trophy.

In their last league outing, the U's fell to a 2-1 defeat to Crewe Alexandra despite putting in a valiant performance at The Mornflake Stadium.

However, there are reasons for optimism still for Ben Garner’s side after they ran out as surprise 3-0 victors a few weeks ago at Gillingham who currently occupy second place.

Notts County meanwhile are in a fine run of form following their promotion from the Vanarama National League last term.

Even though they suffered a 5-1 defeat to Sutton United on opening day, Notts are unbeaten in their previous eight League Two outings.

Last time out, they ran out as 4-3 winners over Forest Green Rovers in a thrilling affair.

Team news

Colchester

Experienced striker John Akinde will be unavailable for the hosts with a foot injury.

At the time of writing, no other team news is available.

Notts County

Luke Williams' side have started the season in an excellent vein of form.

No team news is available at the time of writing.

Likely lineups



Colchester United: Goodman; Egbo, Mitchell, Hall; Fevrier, Read, Chilvers McGeehan, Kazeem; Tovide, Taylor

Notts County: Stone; Cameron, Brindley, Baldwin; Jones, Palmer, Crowley, Bostock, Austin; McGoldrick, Langstaff

Key players

Colchester

Joe Taylor has started his loan spell from Luton Town in superb form.

After scoring one of Luton’s most important goals in recent history with the opener in the Championship play-off final, the forward swapped Bedfordshire for North Essex for valuable first-team experience in the summer.

He scored his first goal in blue and white in a 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town before scoring in his next match against Tranmere Rovers in a 2-0 victory.

The U’s have struggled to hold onto leads this term and fell to a 3-2 defeat to Milton Keynes Dons but Taylor netted a brace and he also netted in their recent loss to Bradford City.

In his eight League Two appearances this season, the 20-year-old has scored 0.73 goals per 90 and also has one assist to his name.

The Wales U21 international is starting to realise the potential that earned him a move to Peterborough United from King’s Lynn Town in 2021.

Taylor only arrived at Kenilworth Road in January but is likely to have a bright future ahead with the Hatters and he has impressed during his loan stint in the fourth tier.

Notts County

A player who is considered to be playing above his level, David McGoldrick has played a crucial part in Notts’ early season success.

The 35-year-old arrived at Meadow Lane in the summer from League One outfit Derby County where he scored 22 goals in 39 league appearances last campaign.

Having been the focal point of their attack, the ex-Republic of Ireland international returned to the place where he made his name as a youngster.

After signing for Southampton in 2004, McGoldrick had success at a number of sides, most notably at Sheffield United where he scored on eight occasions in the Premier League in the 2020/21 season.

So far at Notts, he has featured in all but one league game and has netted four goals and registered two assists.

McGoldrick and Macaulay Langstaff have formed an excellent partnership up front in the early exchanges of the season and the Colchester defence will need to be aware of both of their qualities.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Saturday’s match is being held at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 15:00 BST.

How can I watch?

UK viewers cannot watch this match live but can be listened to via BBC Essex Sport and BBC Nottingham Sport.