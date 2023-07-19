Four things we learnt from Liverpool’s first pre-season match

Liverpool left it late to beat German second division Karlsruher in their first match of pre-season.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring in the fourth minute, but the hosts levelled not long before half-time and took the lead just after the break with two sublime goals.

However, Diogo Jota grabbed a last-gasp brace to secure a 4-2 victory for the Reds after a hard-fight contest.

So, what were the key takeaways from the contest?

Klopp’s attacking dilemma

Within four minutes, Darwin Nunez had opened his account for the season when he was put through on goal.

Initially, he appeared to have fluffed his lines when he passed to Mohamed Salah but the ball found its way back to the Uruguayan made no mistake the second time around.



Cody Gakpo brought the scores back level after the hosts had taken the lead, with an effort on the turn.



Diogo Jota completed a quick-fire double after the 90th minute, to win the game for the visitors and extend the form he showed at the tail-end of last season.

His first was particularly impressive, as he received the ball inside the edge of the box, skipped inside a defender and hit a cute finish past the goalkeeper.

Jota slots the third goal past the Karlsruher keeper (Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

Despite not getting on the score-sheet, Salah and Luis Diaz also impressed, and Klopp will have a dilemma when deciding what his most dangerous attack will be.



It is a welcome dilemma, it must be said, and allows the German to rotate his front line and add an element of unpredictability to his starting XI.

New additions excite

One area of the field where the German should not have any selection issues is his midfield.



Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will expect to start after their moves from Brighton and Red Bull Leipzig, respectively.

Dominik Szoboszlai in action for Liverpool against Karlsruher (Photo: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via GETTY Images)

The Hungarian started the first-half and looked comfortable on the right and left of the midfield three, completing 44 out of 46 attempted passes and four out of four long balls.



The Argentine completed 27 out of 32 passes attempted and two out of two long balls, whilst also assisting Jota for the final goal after coming on for the second-half.



A solid debut performance from both new additions and plenty for the Anfield faithful to be excited about.

Scottish sensation impresses again

Perhaps, the most exciting sign for the supporters however, was the performance of 17-year-old Ben Doak.

Ben Doak in action against Karlsruher (Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

The Scottish winger had a very good cameo in the second-half, and could cement himself a place in Klopp’s squad if he continues to catch the eye in pre-season.



He attempted (6) and completed (4) the most dribbles for the Reds against the German outfit.



A very promising display from a player that should be on the radar for Liverpool supporters and neutrals in the near future.

Notable absentees

Jurgen Klopp was without the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott for the encounter.



The Spaniard’s are still recovering from injuries whilst the English duo are due back tomorrow from their successful exploits at the Under-21 Euros.



Two more notable absentees were Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.



Fabinho did not travel with the squad, whilst Henderson was left out seemingly just around an hour before kick-off as interest from Saudi Arabia looks set to progress into departures for the long-term Reds.

Henderson and Fabinho in action for Liverpool (Photo: Marc Atkins/GETTY Images)

Recouping around £50 million for their ageing stars, is quality business from the club and will allow Klopp to finalise his much-needed midfield rebuild.



By the time that Monday’s friendly with Greuther Fürth comes around, interest in the likes of Cheick Doucouré, Boubacar Kamara, João Palhinha, Florentino Luis or Romeo Lavia could have been stepped up.