Melissa Phillips discusess Brighton's potential new ground

Brighton manager Melissa Phillips discussed the exciting prospect of the club potentially returning full-time to the city.

Phillips was speaking ahead of the Seagulls’ game against Tottenham at the AMEX on Sunday.

The club have been based in Crawley for a number of seasons, but there’s now talk of the team returning back to Brighton.

The American said she’s relishing playing at the European ground and is looking forward to welcoming Albion fans from far and wide.

“We’re all really looking forward to playing at the AMEX and there should be a great atmosphere there.

“We had a really good following at the back end of last season and had a good crowd in for our first game of the season at Crawley, and we’re looking forward to seeing them all at the AMEX on Sunday.

“I know that many people want our home to be in Brighton, including people at the club, and there’s a lot of effort gone into this fixture and we’re looking forward to it.”

Brighton and Hove Council announced this week that it was trying to find a new permanent home for the women’s team.

While talks will be discussed with the higher ups at the club, Phillips is hopeful Brighton can continue being a standard bearer for the women’s game.

“The club is handling a lot of those conversations with the council, so we’re just focusing on the football side of it.

“However, there is a lot of excitement for everyone about those plans. If you look at the growth of the women’s games over the past few years, Brighton have been at the forefront of that, and we have an unbelievable training centre that we use every day.

“It helps us every day and we want to take the next step, but it’s just about time.”

For Katie Robinson, who signed her first professional contract with the club when she joined in 2020, a return to the city is a prospect that is incredibly exciting.

“It’s a really exciting project. We’ve been playing at Crawley for the last few seasons now and it has been a great home for us, but I think it would be nice to have somewhere that we can really call home. It’s so exciting hearing the news that it could happen.”

Robinson’s Rise

Last season certainly felt like a breakout season for Robinson.

Her good performances on the south coast earned her a place in England’s World Cup squad, an experience that will stay with her forever.

“It was an incredible experience for me to be a part of that squad. To get so close to winning it all, it would have been unbelievable to be a part of that winning team.

“We were all absolutely gutted to miss out right at the end, but it was an amazing experience for me for sure.”

Robinson failed to make an appearance in Australia, and there’s no doubting the quality is there for her to break through into the first team.

For now, at club level, she’s hoping to build to eventually gain a starting spot in the national team.

“I’ve got so much more that I can develop. I’m really excited for the season to really get going, and hopefully I can contribute to the team with more goals and assists compared to last season and to just improve my all-round game.”

To help her achieve her goals for the season, Robinson is now playing alongside experience players like Vicky Losada and Pauline Bremer.

“We’ve brought in some unbelievable players in the summer, and it’s been great to start learning off of them. As a group, we’re gelling together and hopefully we can push on this season.”

Tottenham Test

This weekend see Spurs make the short trip south to the AMEX.

Tottenham have been one of the biggest revelations so far this season, with new manager Robert Vilahamn implementing an exciting style of play.

Phillips believes it will be a good test for her side come Sunday.

“They’re a very exciting and attacking team, but they definitely have areas where they can be exploited.

“They have been really energetic, and attack minded and have really set up in an attacking way in both of their league games so far. We had a good match in pre-season against them.

“There’s obviously going to be a lot of atmosphere around the game for both teams with it being played at the AMEX, and we look forward to the challenge of playing against one of the more exciting sides in the league.”