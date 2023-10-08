Lauren Smith determined to learn after Bristol City 'punished' by WSL life

Bristol City manager Lauren Smith is determined to learn after her side were quickly punished by Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Bristol City lost 3-1 to Tottenham, thanks to goals from Olga Ahtinen, Martha Thomas, and Eveliina Summanen. A second-half penalty from Amalie Thestrup only proved to be a consolation, continuing The Robins' poor start to the season.

The Robins have now conceded seven goals in two WSL matches, but they have shown moments of promise throughout both matches. With 20 matches remaining, Smith is confident Bristol City will improve, but she suggested they must learn their lessons as quickly as possible.

Smith 'frustrated from the first half'

Bristol City were overpowered in the first half, often losing possession of the ball in their own third and struggling to dictate the tempo of the match.

Their 3-0 deficit at half-time all but ended the game, which frustrated Smith on the sidelines.

"Frustrated from the first half. We've made some errors that have cost us the game and that's quite difficult to come back from so initially that was the half-time message that we had to regroup, come together, and make sure we nullified those issues in the second half, which I think we did. That's the story of our game," Smith suggested.

"We were better this week defending in the box and when the ball was in the wide areas. That's something we've been working on and then you get beat a driven shot from outside the box. We've created the other two by giving the ball away. I think one of those we can rectify. Certainly with two of them they come from our own errors that we can cut out."

Later on, Smith added that the WSL is a harsh league where mistakes are quickly punished.

"It's harsher, that's for sure. You make a mistake or switch off for a moment and you get punished. There's a huge difference between the team that wins every week and the team that has to fight for wins every week. That's one of the things that we need to learn first," she suggested.

'We've shown a lot more character' in the second half

As the second half kicked off, The Robins knew that the pressure was off them. At 3-0 down, the afternoon could not get much worse, which allowed Smith's side to feel more comfortable on and off the ball.

Smith was impressed by her side's performance in the second half, even if they were unable to mount a substantial comeback.

She said: "That's going to be a big thing for us going forward - making sure in the final third that we are creating high-quality opportunities. Are possession and how we attack the box are going to be key.

"She [Amalie Thestrup] did it last week; she did it this week with the penalty. Obviously, it took a little while to get set, so fair play to any striker in that position that has to wait to take the penalty. It's a great strike from her, but Tottenham had the win at half-time - that's unfortunate. I think in the second half we've shown a lot more character and in the final 15 we've pinned them in.

"I think at the moment we're adapting from the Championship. Lessons are being learnt and they have to be quickly. We've got a great squad, with adaptability and pace; it's only two games so we need to make sure that we focus and continue to learn the lessons."

Smith finished with a simple but effective answer when asked about what needs to be done to secure their first win.

"We need to cut out the errors and ensure the chances we create are high-quality," she said.

'Tweaking the tactical approach'

Bristol City host Southampton in the League Cup on Wednesday, before challenging fixtures against Manchester City and Arsenal in the WSL.

It presents a new challenge for The Robins, whose two matches so far have been against midtable clubs Leicester City and Tottenham. Smith suggested tweaking their system will be key.

"I think tweaking the tactical approach in possession [is key]. We tweaked our defensive [system] for this game; we'll probably tweak our in-possession game going forward until we build our game model. But we have to adjust to each team. We've got Manchester City and Arsenal coming up next which is a whole different challenge to the first two games."

Carrie Jones provided Bristol City with an energetic and pacey outlet on the counter-attack against Spurs, which will be needed all season when her side lack control of the match.

"She's really key with the runners around her making sure they're there for the next pass. That gets us closer to goal so we get those shots off as well. She's been phenomenal in the last two games - the whole group of them have; I'm really pleased by that," Smith said.