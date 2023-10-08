Robert Vilahamn: The goal is Champions League football next season

The season may have only just started, but Tottenham Hotspur manager Robert Vilahamn has suggested the goal is to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Spurs beat Bristol City 3-1 at Brisbane Road, thanks to goals from Olga Ahtinen, Martha Thomas, and Eveliina Summanen – with the strikes from the Finnish internationals already contenders for goal of the season.

It was an impressive performance from Spurs – showcasing the ‘Tottenham style’ that Vilahamn wants to show. The Swedish manager suggested that the performance is key currently, but the main goal is Champions League qualification next season. He also provided an update on how he could use Thomas and Bethany England together when the latter returns from injury.

'We played an amazing game'

Spurs' first-half performance blew Bristol City out of the water. High-pressing, aggressive, and expansive football left The Robins helpless throughout, with Ahtinen and Summanen gaining control of the middle of the park.

Vilahamn was impressed by the performance and believes the 'Tottenham style' is being implemented successfully.

“First of all, I think everyone expected us to because it’s a new team up in the league. I’m very happy we got the points, but the most important stuff was how we played today. I think we played an amazing game today, first half especially. The second half was not perfect but we still showed some really good stuff,” he said.

“I think everybody sees what we want to do. We’re actually doing it already now. That makes me really happy. The players are dealing with it really well. You can see the combination play, how we do it, how we can dictate the game, create chances, and actually score nice goals as well.

“It’s always important to win, right? The performances can be good but people expect you to win as well. Of course, I’m very happy to win, but once again, it’s how we win it. It’s with our style, the Tottenham style, and that’s the best way to win it.

“What you see right now is adjustment and how we want to dictate games, how we want to believe, how we want to play brave football through the midfield and score a lot of goals. I think you see that. Both away to Chelsea and a home game against Bristol [City]. We want to have the ball as much as we can. We’re getting there, but there’s still a long journey ahead."

When asked about the expectations for this season, Vilahman believes playing expansive football is th most important thing until Christmas, but suggested European football is the ultimate goal.

“The expectation from the board and the staff is to play good Tottenham football and from that make sure we get some points. When we reach Christmas, we’re going to see where we are in the table. The main thing in the second year is to go for the Champions League spots. The first year is making sure we play a certain style and can do it in the long run," he suggested.

'Jessica Naz is brilliant'

Jessica Naz and Kit Graham provided a spark off the bench, helping Spurs stretch The Robins wide in the final third. Although the duo did not help Spurs extend their lead, their perseverance and energy helped control the match.

Speaking to VAVEL, Vilahamn was impressed by the duo and believes having options off the bench is key to success.

The Swede said: "It’s very important [to have players off the bench]. If you look at the top teams in the league, they have so many good players. Now we’re actually starting to get there where we have a bench and can use different skills to make sure we nail a game plan.

"Jessica Naz is brilliant; she’s just knocking on the door to be a starting 11 player. If she continues like this, she’ll be there. Kit Graham is doing a great job as well. I think she’s showing me and everyone else that she wants to be part of this journey. Of course, Drew [Spence] was excellent starting, so it’s not so easy to pick a starting 11. I think we have really good talent."

'She's very important with how we want to press'

Martha Thomas is one of the main workhorses within a hard-working Spurs team. Always pressing in the final third, it provides the foundations for The Lilywhites to regain the ball. In fact, it led to a goal for the former Manchester United player as she hounded down

Vilahamn was impressed with the striker and believes her partnership with Bethany England could prove fruitful.

“She’s very important with how we want to press because she understands the way I want to press. She actually got a goal from it today as well. I think she’s doing that work for the team and then she’ll end up in those situations where she’ll score goals. I think in the next step, she’ll be even stronger finishing as well. She had good chances against Chelsea and almost scored goals today as well. If she gets up one more level, she’ll score a lot of goals.

“I have a plan for how I can use both. I play a 4-2-3-1, but in that, I have the possibility to move players and use the best skills they have. In my head, I have a plan with how we can use both so it will not be an issue,” he said to VAVEL.