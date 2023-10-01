Melissa Phillips heaps praise on her victorious Brighton side after win at Everton

Walton Hall Park laid host to an entertaining opening day fixture as Brighton & Hove Albion defeated Everton 2-1 on Merseyside.

A 13-minute brace from striker Elisabeth Terland was enough for Melissa Phillips' side, who departed with all three points.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle confirmed her side commenced the campaign in winning fashion, she said: "I think our press was really right and Everton struggled to play out of that, and as such we won the ball back in really critical areas and it created more opportunities."

The squad that lined up for Albion today was quite different to the eleven that concluded last season's dismal campaign, with several Summer signings making their debut for the Seagulls on Sunday.

Phillips stated: "Character is really important to us; leadership is really important to us. Bringing players in who have high-level experiences we knew when you put them all together, that bodes really well and I think we saw that in the character and the attitude to find a result today."

It was a dream start for Brighton, who only amassed 16 points last time out in the Barclays WSL.

The manager recognised the fact that there are still 21 league fixtures to play and commented: "I think everyone wants to have a good start of course. The most important thing is that they had belief going into this match because there’s still so much to build and so much to grow upon because they are a very newly formed team and staff.

"The season is a journey, the season it’s a process of getting us to where we want to be but I think it’s really encouraging to see us compete and perform the way we did today."

Katie Robinson's performance

It was another stellar performance from Katie Robinson in a Brighton shirt, as the winger threatened throughout and set up Terland for her second.

The 21-year-old travelled with the Three Lions squad that competed for the World Cup down under over the summer, with her manager at club level saying: "Yeah she’s excellent and it’s not easy as a young player to go away to the World Cup and spend nine weeks in a squad where you don’t play and have a different role because she goes from playing week in week out in our side and then being the best team player she can possibly be.

That is a real mindset shift, so it's making sure that she came into the season with our belief and feeling confident in her positioning and what is expected of her. She was fantastic today."

Katie Robinson versus Everton (Photo by Jess Hornby/The FA via Getty Images)

Next Up

The Seagulls host West Ham next as they look to add to their solid start to the season.

Looking ahead to the fixture, the 36-year-old stated: "The squad depth is going to be really critical for us throughout the season. We are only as good as our next performance, this certainly adds belief to the bank, we know we must get stuck in and the feeling that we feel today has to drive our hunger going into the next match."