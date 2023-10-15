Brighton 1-3 Tottenham: Grace Clinton wonder goal seals victory for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur continued their impressive start to the WSL season, beating Brighton 2-1 at the Amex Stadium. Goals from Martha Thomas and Grace Clinton completed the comeback.

Brighton struck eight minutes in through Elisabeth Terland. The striker showed her positional awareness in the box to head from home from Maisie Symond's set-piece as the Seagulls soared into life.

Spurs maintained their usual high press for the first half, eventually equalising in stoppage time of the first half; Thomas scored at the second time of asking with a powerful effort into the bottom left corner, however, it was only possible due to determined work from playmaker Drew Spence.

The Lilywhites took the lead for the first time in the afternoon with 65 minutes on the clock through a thunderous strike from Clinton. The winger drove forward from the halfway line and unleashed a powerful effort into the roof of the net - marking her first goal for the club.

Ria Percival rounded off victory in the dying seconds to complete an impressive display from Spurs. Up next, Spurs travel to Aston Villa on Saturday, whilst Brighton have the daunting test of WSL champions Chelsea at Kingsmeadow.

Story of the match

Brighton made three changes to the team that lost 2-0 at home to West Ham last weekend. Nicky Evrard, Symonds and Charlize Rule replaced Sophie Baggaley, Emma Kullberg and Geum-Min Lee.

In comparison, Tottenham named an unchanged lineup to the team that comfortably beat Bristol City 3-1 last weekend, with Robert Vilahamn maintaining stability in his opening weeks as manager.

Spurs - in their all-beige kit - started by pressing high in the final third; a theme synonymous with Robert Vilhaman's new-look side. Yet that approach left them vulnerable on the counter-attack, as Brighton soon demonstrated eight minutes in - leading to a corner.

From the resulting set-piece, the Seagulls struck first through Terland. The Norwegian leapt highest in the air, connecting with Symond's precision corner perfectly to open the scoring. Terland has been the talk of the city so far this season, with her early goal taking her tally to three for the season.

Unlike in the opening two WSL matches, Spurs were struggling to create meaningful chances in the final third. Martha Thomas - a consistent workhorse under Vilahamn - was struggling with a lack of service from the flanks. However, eventually, the Lilywhites started to click. Ashleigh Neville had an effort cleared off the line in a set-piece scramble before Brighton hastily cleared their lines.

Spurs maintained 67% possession in the opening 30 minutes as Grace Clinton and Drew Spence started to pull the strings in the final third. Yet Melissa Phillips' side still offered a threat of their own, with Vicky Losada's long-range strike testing Rebecca Spencer in goal.

Spurs' threat eventually paid off in the dying seconds of the first half. Thomas failed to convert her first chance, racing one-on-one with Evrard before having her effort cleared off the line. However, Spurs pressed again, with Spence unleashing a powerful effort off the bar, with Thomas in the right place at the right time to strike home the rebound into the bottom left corner, despite Evard getting a fingertip to the effort.

Brighton made three changes at the start of the second half, aiming to change the momentum of the match. Most notably, Geum-Min Lee replaced goalscorer Terland in an attempt to offer more support during the transition.

Seagulls substitute Madison Haley had the first chance of the second half. The 24-year-old found space within the box, yet she could only scuff her effort wide of the post.

The half-time changes sparked life into Phillips' side as the dynamic of the match changed. In a match where Spurs looked more consistently dangerous, now Brighton offered a greater threat in the final third. However, despite their improved second-half performance, Spurs took the lead through a moment of magic from Clinton.

The on-loan Manchester United winger drove forward in the middle of the park and unleashed a powerful effort from 30 yards into the roof of the net. Although it was hit directly down the middle, there was nothing Evrard could do about it.

As the clock ticked away, Brighton searched for the equaliser - opening up the match by doing so. With Vilahamn's tactics built around possession and utilising space, this suited Spurs, with substitutes Jessica Naz and Kit Graham providing fresh legs off the bench.

Despite late pressure from Brighton, they were caught on the counter-attack late on after a dazzling run from Naz, before Percival fired home a deflected effort past Evrard. It completed an impressive performance from Spurs to seal victory.

Player of the Match - Grace Clinton

The on-loan Man United winger has provided a new breath of life into Spurs' transition, which was only epitomised by her performance today.

In the first half, she was at the heart of Spurs' pressure on the edge of the Brighton box, before her stunning strike midway through the second half sealed victory for Vilahamn's side. The youngster is high on confidence at the moment, as she effortlessly drove forward from the halfway line to give Spurs the lead.