Bristol City still finding their feet in the WSL

Bristol City manager Lauren Smith stated her team are still finding their feet in the WSL after a tricky start to the season.

The Robins have suffered three defeats on the bounce since returning to the topflight, but Smith says the squad is trending in the right direction, and taking positives as they go along.

“We’re still finding our feet. We’re a new squad that’s building together, and there’s been some positives to take from each game.

“The main part of it is, however, that we need to be harder to beat. We needed to prevent the crosses when we played Manchester City, we need to prevent runners in behind when we play against Arsenal.

“We know there will be things every week that will pick us apart, but we know our defensive game needs to be the thing that gets stronger quicker.”

Last weekend saw Smith’s side lose 5-0 against Manchester City.

While the scoreline reflects a one-sided game, Bristol did hold the perennial trophy winners to a goalless half in the second period.

Smith praised her players for their stout second half performance.

“We know our errors allowed Manchester City into the game, but it was about noticing and knowing we did and then wanting to rectify it.

“That’s something the players have shown they can do. With a 5-0 first half and a 0-0 second half, that’s because they were fired up.

“They were annoyed, but they knew what they did wrong, and they wanted to fix it.”

Facing the challenge

The fixture list doesn’t get any kinder for City, as next up they face the might of Arsenal.

On paper, a fixture between a recently promoted side and last season’s Champions League semi-finalists looks daunting, but Smith and her players are relishing the challenge.

“We love the challenge. At no point did anybody sign here, win the Championship, and not expect a challenge.

“They want to be in that starting eleven, they want to be coming up against the big players, and there’s no point in hiding it.

“What the likes of Alessia Russo can do, Beth Mead can do, if she’s available for longer than last week; we’ve got to be realistic about their talents, but also give our players the tools to know how to act against that.”

The Arsenal name itself sometimes is enough to strike fear into any opposing player, but Jonas Eidevall’s team haven’t been in scintillating form yet.

A defeat to Liverpool and a narrow win over Aston Villa will hardly do enough to ignite excitement around the Emirates, and Smith has certainly looked at how those teams played against the Gunners.

“We always look at how teams have done against our opponents.

“When you look at a team like Liverpool and how they got results in different games, it certainly something we look at and think, how did they do that?

“It’s about looking at the strengths they did and whether we have the strengths in our own squad to do something similar.

“We looked at them and looked at Villa last week too and what they did to almost get the win against them.”

Record Breakers

A big boost for the Robins will be the fact that they will be buoyed by a record crowd.

Over 10,500 tickets have been snapped up for Sunday’s fixture at Ashton Gate, marking yet another tremendous milestone in the club’s history.

“Every time we step into Ashton Gate, and we break a new record or it’s a big occasion like it was against Charlton, they’re moments players and staff relish.

“I’m so proud of the city and the stadium and that we’ve achieved another record again. It’s now down to us to make sure we put a show on to make sure they come back.

“It shows how much work everyone has put in throughout the entire club.”

The ticket numbers will of course make the headlines, but City are a club who seem to be doing a lot right off the pitch.

The way they work in the community and with charities is unique, and Smith is very proud of the work everyone at the club has done so far.

“What we do around the games and what we want to do for the community is really important.

“Every home game this season, we’ll have a local charity attend, and that’s come from the players as well.

“It’s not about just the top of the tree and what that looks like, it’s about making sure that we impact the people that come to support us week in and week out and how we can help them.”