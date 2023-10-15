Four things we learnt as Everton stun Liverpool at Anfield

Liverpool Women hosted Everton at Anfield on Sunday as they looked to stretch their unbeaten run and win their third consecutive Women's Super League game this season.

Everton travelled to their city rivals, as they looked for their first win of the season and it was déjà vu for the Toffees, who started last season slowly, before turning their fortune around at Anfield and winning 3-0, and this season, Brian Sørensen's side repeated history.

It was not meant to be for the hosts, who started the game chaotically, but could not find their way and conceded from a corner to end their unbeaten streak.

On the other hand, Everton were clinical, and deserved their win as they grew into the game and controlled their own destiny as a single goal from their captain inspired them to victory.

Liverpool's set-piece struggle was Everton's gain

In the first half of this derby, Everton scored through captain Megan Finnegan as the defender fired a blistering header into the back of the net from a corner.

It was not the only time in this tie that the Toffees put pressure on Liverpool from a set-piece, as in the second half, the visitors had another chance from a corner that the Reds failed to defend, but they escaped unharmed.

With the hosts keeping a tight line defending their goal, they failed to keep it tight from a set piece and conceded the lead.

Individual errors and sloppy mistakes cost Liverpool

It was a difficult day in the office for the Reds, who despite their good start to the game struggled to get ahead.

They quickly ran out of ideas, as they failed to find the back of the net and to generally challenge Courtney Brosnan in goal.

Every time they attempted to drive the ball forward, Everton had an answer for it, likewise with Liverpool, who despite their set-piece error and a late scare, played well in defence.

The forwards for both sides could not find the back of the net, no matter how hard they tried to get forward, but with the home side, the ball was generally lost in midfield, and ultimately, individual errors cost them any chance of getting back in the game.

Where the Reds have been so strong this season, in beating Arsenal and Aston Villa in the league, they lacked the quality in front of a bumper crowd at Anfield and eventually struggled to get a hand on the game.

Everton's captain inspired team to victory leading by example from the back

The defender was on the scoresheet for the second time this season as she fired her side into the lead at Anfield.

After scoring in Everton's opening-day defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Walton Hall Park, the defender was unmarked in the box to give her side the lead.

As well as getting on the scoresheet, she stood tall despite a nervy start to the game, and a last-ditch attempt from the hosts to equalise to get their first clean sheet of the campaign.

The new club captain is leading by example, being the club's longest-serving player, and guiding her team to derby day victory.

VAR should be used throughout the Women's Super League

During the early stages of the game, Missy Bo Kearns found the back of the net for Liverpool, however, controversially, it was ruled out for offside.

Reds manager Matt Beard was disappointed post-game by the decision, as it looked like the midfielder was onside.

If the goal in the opening stages of the game stood, the outcome of the game could have been completely different. Nothing can change now, but at what point should WSL fans, teams and players be demanding that the technology is rolled out permanently across the best division in the country?

VAR was recently trialled at Meadow Park, the home of Chelsea Women, during a pre-season friendly against AS Roma, and now it has been proved that the technology can be used within the women's game across England, is it time to bring it to life permanently?