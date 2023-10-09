The Long Read: Will the Red Devils Run Rampant Against the Foxes Once More?

As the 2023/24 Women's Super League season advances into its third gameweek, spectators have already been treated to a series of unusual and unexpected events, reaffirming the beautifully unpredictable nature of the competition.

For example, Liverpool grabbing three points in front of 60,000 fans at the Emirates Stadium on matchday one kicked the unanticipated start to the season off very nicely. Furthermore, despite being considered underdogs by bookmakers, Aston Villa has yet to secure a single point this season, shocking fans across the WSL.

It, of course, is still very early days - a maximum of six points is all that's been at stake thus far.

However, seeing Leicester City at the top of the WSL table is something many fans will agree to be an unusual sight.

Manchester United will host the Foxes on Sunday midday, in a match that the hosts are favourites to win. Last season, United bagged six points out of Leicester, with scorelines sitting at 1-0 and 5-1 to the Red Devils.

But what can be expected of the two sides going into the clash?

United in Battle

Manchester United beat every expectation set for them last season. Since joining the WSL in 2019, the Reds claimed the league's number 4 spot as their own - being consistently trumped by heavyweights Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea. However, last season's success of a Women's FA Cup final appearance and second-place finish in the WSL guaranteed them Champions League football for the first time in their history.

United's first game of the season saw them travel south to Villa Park, where hosts Aston Villa would aim to pick up from where they left off after a superb previous campaign. Despite conceding first, the Reds took all three points following a 2-1 scoreline in their favour, with goals from Lucia Garcia and Rachel Williams, at the death.

Arsenal was then welcomed to the red-occupied area of Manchester, where the return of Alessia Russo set the game up to be one of the must-watches of the season. True to the hype, it did not disappoint. The clash finished in a 2-2 draw; where United would feel hard done by after conceding in injury time to a world-class Cloe Lacasse strike.

The Red Devils are growing into the season, and as the new signings begin to settle in, this will be a huge task for travelling Leicester City. United has never lost a game against the Foxes and has always gotten the better of Willie Kirk's sides.

Melvine Mallard of Manchester United Women celebrates scoring their second goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Leigh Sports Village on October 06, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Leicester's Flying Start

However, Leicester are riding a wave of great confidence at the moment.

A battering against newly-promoted Bristol City was the Foxes' first task of the season, travelling to a 4,132-strong Ashton Gate. After initially going a goal down thanks to former player Carrie Jones, Leicester eventually put four past the Robins to fire themselves to the top of the league on goal difference.

Next, Willie Kirk's side hosted a relatively lacklustre Everton at the King Power Stadium. The Toffees were awarded a penalty at the closing stages of the half, but fan-favourite Janina Leitzig was on hand to save Justine Vanhaevermaet's strike from the spot. Summer signing Lena Petermann bagged her second goal of the season to secure the Foxes' first home victory of the campaign.

Despite this, and with the greatest respect to both Bristol City and Everton, Leicester City's first true challenge of the new season will come this Sunday, when a trip to Leigh Sports Village is on the cards.

Lena Petermann celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Bristol City and Leicester City at Ashton Gate Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Manchester United Analysis

Last season, Manchester United boasted the accolade of possessing the league's most formidable defence. This stalwart backline, comprising Ona Batlle, Hannah Blundell, Millie Turner, and Maya Le Tissier, frustrated attackers from across the WSL for the duration of last year's campaign. To add to that, with Lionesses' number one, Mary Earps, stationed behind them, the Red Devils conceded the fewest goals in the league, a mere 12, and boasted a record-breaking tally of 14 clean sheets.

However, although the majority of Skinner's backline remains the same, losing Batlle to Barcelona has caused the defence to look slightly disjointed over recent games. Blundell has switched from left-back to right-back, in attempts to slot new signing Gabby George on her favoured left side. Although Blundell has been solid for the majority of this season's games, the loss of Batlle's immediate quality has been clear for fans to see.

Blundell bit shaky on the right today having played left back for most of her United career. That Batlle role will be hard to fill.#MUWomen — Reginaldo Rosario (@Regi1700) October 1, 2023

However, United's summer signings have been crucial across the three games played this season. The aforementioned George has started every competitive game for the Reds since her move from Everton on deadline day and has impressed fans with her attacking and defensive capabilities. Melvine Malard, on loan from Olympique Lyonnais, has also impressed in her short cameos, scoring two goals in two games for her new side. The 2023 Women's World Cup golden-boot winner, Hinata Miyazawa, has also demonstrated her quality when given the opportunity from the bench. But, United's current pièce de résistance is former Barcelona forward, Geyse.

Geyse has started both of the Red Devils' domestic league games this season, and despite no direct contribution to goals yet, has the fans extremely excited. The Brazilian plays with a flair and confidence that you'd expect of a footballer from her home nation, as well as a member of Barcelona's Women's Champions League winning team in 2023. She has the most progressive passes in this United side so far (8), carrying the ball for a progressive distance of 182 yards. When she's on the pitch, clearly the aim for the Reds is to get the ball up to her and follow to pick up any pieces or finish the drive with a goal.

This is one particular player that will cause Leicester's backline problems, regardless of the visitor's preparations. Her quality is just too high.

Geyse Da Silva Ferreira of Manchester United Women in action during the Women's UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United Women and Paris Saint-Germain Feminines at Leigh Sports Village on October 10, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Leicester City Analysis

When Willie Kirk moved from Director of Football at Leicester City to the head coach of the women's side in November 2022, the Foxes had not picked up a single point in their first six league games.

However, the 2022 Christmas break allowed Kirk to develop a long-term plan that would soon change the fate of the destined relegation fighters. Leicester finished the season in 10th position, two points behind Tottenham, and level points with Brighton, but boasted a better goal difference in the end.

Willie Kirk creates attacking, dynamic teams. Leicester rely heavily on the wide spaces, pushing the ball out to exploit the spaces their opposition leaves through being stretched out. So far this season, the Foxes have upped the ante and are using positional triangles exceptionally well. Usually, this occurs as the full-backs push high up the pitch and the midfielders drift out to gather more space.

Willie Kirk on Leicester's start to season: "What was important was us making a statement to ourselves, really believing in ourselves. It's still a work in process but to start off with two wins gives us confidence. We try to keep the focus on performances not results." #lcfc — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) October 9, 2023

Leicester also practices a high press, attempting to win the ball in their opponent's half to set German striker Lena Petermann through on goal. This was particularly effective against Bristol City, and clearly harboured a sense of great confidence within this Foxes side.

Arguably, the most crucial Leicester City player lies between the sticks and has the potential to create goal-scoring challenges for United. Securing Janina Leitzig on a permanent deal is a shrewd move by Kirk, given her pivotal performances last season, which played a crucial role in Leicester's bid to remain in the WSL. Starting the season strong, Leitzig is one of five goalkeepers across the league with a clean sheet to her name - an accolade that goalkeepers such as Mary Earps, Daphne van Domselaar and Manuela Zinsberger cannot boast.

Janina Leitzig of Leicester City makes a save against Justine Vanhaevermaet of Everton during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Leicester City and Everton FC at The King Power Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by James Chance - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

United or (Leicester) City?

Leicester City will need to be on the ball in order to keep an illusive Manchester United tomorrow, but may spring a surprise on the Reds.

The Foxes have great confidence and a solid system at the moment, and should not be turned over easily by United. The hosts must play considerably quicker than they have been over the last few games, or else they may be punished by the visitors.

However, the Red Devils will be expected by all to come away with three points on Sunday and to continue their unbeaten run against both Leicester and Willie Kirk.