Leicester City vs Manchester City: Women’s Super League, Gameweek 4, 2023

It’s a trip to the Midlands this weekend for league leaders Manchester City, who travel to Leicester City to take on current-second placed opposition.

In an unfamiliar sight, Leicester are currently second in the Women’s Super League and have gone four games unbeaten in all competitions, and will be eyeing up heading into the international break unbeaten if they can hold off their opposition on Saturday evening.

The away team also head into this tie unbeaten, and will be looking for another important three points this weekend in their fight for the title this year, and stopping Chelsea from winning the competition again.

But it won’t be easy, as Willie Kirk is training his side to be a force to be reckoned with, and they certainly won’t go down without a fight.

Last time out

Man City have beaten Leicester in all of their last eight games. In all competitions, the two sides have played each other in total eight times.

The Foxes have failed to take any points off their Sky Blues opposition, and will be hoping to cast a spell before Halloween, and change their destiny.

In their last five games alone, the Cityzens have scored 16 times, compared to the Foxes 0 goals. Can Willie Kirk use some Hocus Pocus to turn that around on Saturday.

Current form

Both teams head into the last game before the international window unbeaten, with two wins and a draw respectively so far in the WSL this season, and a win in the Continental Cup under their belts.

Leicester have beaten Bristol City and Everton, plus, a respectable draw against Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village last weekend.

This weekend’s visitors on the other hand, have beaten West Ham United in their first game of the season, before back-to-back home games drawing against Chelsea in testing circumstances and firing five past Bristol in their last match.

As well as being on tip-top form in the league, they have both beaten Merseyside duo Liverpool and Everton in the Conti Cup respectively.

Who to watch

Manchester City - Khiara Keating

Man City goalkeeper Khiara Keating has featured in all three of her sides WSL games this season, conceding in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

After impressing at AFC Fylde in the FA Women’s National League, and making her way into City’s first team, Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman has been impressed by the young shot stopper.

As a reward for her performances, Keating has just received her first senior call up to the Lionesses squad ahead of their November Nations League games against Belgium.

Leicester City - Lena Petermann

On the other hand, Leicester have scored six goals in their first three WSL games, with summer signing Lena Petermann impressing so far.

The Germany international has scored twice and assisted once in her first three games in England, and Man City will need to be on top form to keep the striker from increasing that tally this weekend.

How to watch

Where is the game being played?

Both sides will go head-to-head at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

What time is kick off?

This eagerly awaited clash will kick off at 17:15 GMT.

Where can you watch the game?

The game will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, plus, it will also be streaming on the FA Player app to listen live.