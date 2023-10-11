Chelsea vs West Ham: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Niamh Charles of Chelsea in action during the FA Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at Chigwell Construction Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

After an impact filled gameweek two for both sides, Chelsea and West Ham lock horns at Kingsmeadow for the first time this season.

Chelsea's encounter last weekend, a 1-1 draw with Manchester City was arguably one of, if not the most controversial and baffling game in recent Women's Super League history.

City led thanks to a lovely finish from Chloe Kelly, but were soon reduced to ten players following a bizare second booking for Alex Greenwood, adjudged to have been time wasting in the 36th minute of the game, by referee, Emily Heasllip.

Winger, Lauren Hemp was also sent off for City, sending them down to nine players which Chelsea eventually capitalised on, with Guro Reiten poking the ball home in added time after some penalty box pinball to salvage a point for the reigning champions.

Their East London counterparts had a relatively stress free afternoon in comparison, getting their first win of the season away to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Goals from Kirsty Smith and a first for the club for summer signing, Riko Ueki secured all three points for Rehanne Skinner's side. Giving the ex-Spurs boss her first competitive win in charge of West Ham.

Team News:

It remains to be seen whether summer signing, Hannah Hampton will be included in a matchday squad for the first time this season, with Zecira Musovic having started the first two games between the sticks for the Blues, with the goalkeeper position being the main talking point thus far.

Sam Kerr got her first minutes of the season off the bench against Man City, but it could still be too soon for a start for the Matilda's superstar.

Having rotated heavily for their Conti Cup opener against Charlton on Wednesday night, Rehanne Skinner said in her pre game notes before that fixture that rotation is key to ensure everyone is involved.

With goals in the 2-1 win coming from Emma Harries and Isibeal Atkinson, this game could see Skinner revert back to the side which gained their first three points of the season against Brighton.

Predicted line ups:

Chelsea:

Musovic (GK), Lawerence, Bright, Carter, Charles, Cuthbert, Ingle, James, Fleming, Reiten, Fishel. (4-2-3-1)

West Ham:

Arnold (GK), Shimizu, Cissoko, Cooke, Denton, Hayashi, Leigh-Stringer, Smith, Evans, Ueki, Harries. (3-4-3)

Key Players:

Chelsea - Niamh Charles

Whilst Charles isn't the main goal getter or superstar within the side, she certainly holds the key to most of Chelsea's good things down the left hand side, as exhibited in their opening day win over Tottenham.

Two assists on opening night fior the Liverpool born left back were just the start, who constantly gave the Spurs right hand side nightmares with her telepathic link up play with Guro Reiten.

Pushed a bit further back, understandably so against Manchester City, Charles showcased her brilliant defensive skills too, which she will look to not utilise so much against the East London side with another attacking display from fullback to hurt The Irons.

In her second season in Claret and Blue, Kirsty Smith has started this term like a house on fire. Scoring against Brighton and putting in a strong display against Charlton, the Scot has made herself one of the first names on the teamsheet for Rehanne Skinner.

Both her games have been in the left wing back spot in Skinner's seemingly favoured 3-4-3 formation, adding a new dimension to the attacks when she gets forward and like her Chelsea counterpart, can have a great impact defensively too.

Match Details:

Where will the game be played?

Chelsea will host West Ham United at Kingsmeadow Stadium on Saturday 14th October 2023.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 5:30pm and be live on Sky Sports Football.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, this game will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football.