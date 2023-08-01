Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands: Dutch Dominance Decimates Vietnamese Opponents

A record FIFA Women's World Cup victory for the Netherlands secured their progression from Group C as group winners, topping the table, while opponents Vietnam finished their inaugural campaign as polar opposites, heading home rock-bottom without notching a single goal throughout.

Despite a positive start by Vietnam, it was unsurprisingly the Dutch side that opened the scoring after just eight minutes - a clever looping effort from Lieke Martens beat the 'keeper, before barely three minutes later, her striking partner Katja Snoeijs doubled the lead.

Judging by her reaction, 20-year-old prospect Esmee Brugts didn't at all expect to see her outrageous curling shot from outside the area find its way into the top corner for a third goal, then Jill Roord finally got her goal, making no mistake to turn home a pinpoint cross.

A fifth was added just before the break, through Daniëlle Van De Donk after she followed up a great reaction save from the Vietnamese stopper.

From the second-half restart, it took twelve minutes before the next goal, which represented dad her second too, but the offside flag ruled her to have made her run marginally early, before Roord eventually doubled her tally, confirming the seventh and final goal of the drubbing.

Story of the match

Still in search of their first-ever goal at a FIFA Women's World Cup, newcomers Vietnam pledged to bow out of the tournament on a high, making just one change as Tran Thi Hai Linh returned to the defence following her absence during the 2-0 defeat to Portugal.

Despite finishing as runners-up in the latter edition of the World Cup, the Netherlands are still relatively new, with this being only their third time on the world stage.

They remained unchanged, in need of three points to guarantee qualification to the knockout stage.

Unfazed by previous results and their confirmed elimination, it was the Vietnamese who were quickest out of the blocks, with plenty of pressure piled onto their opponents, and forcing a corner through a deflected effort from Nguyễn Thị Bích Thùy three minutes in.

But the Dutch quickly cancelled out that bright start presented by the Golden Star Women Warriors, breaking the deadlock three minutes later.

Lieke Martens coolly chested down a perfect cross into the area before she tussled with two marking defenders to get her toe to the ball and loop it over the 'keeper - as muted celebrations followed, with Andries Jonker's side aware they needed to score more.

Within the blink of an eye, it was two for Oranje, this time fellow forward Katja Snoeijs getting on the scoresheet.

Daniëlle Van De Donk managed to reverse it into the Everton attacker, who needed only one touch before firing home past an almost helpless Trần Thị Kim Thanh.

With both the strikers on target in the opening twelve minutes, Jill Roord was also keen to strike early on from midfield, leaping for a header but narrowly missing out on the goal frame, then shortly after, attempted a shot from range which had fans on the edge of their seats as it whistled past the woodwork.

It didn't take long at all for the third goal to evolve, and it wasn't Roord who claimed it on 18 minutes - 20-year-old Esmee Brugts set forth as the Dutch's surprise package, going better than the previous effort and curling one brilliantly into the top corner from about 20 yards out.

She had waited for her time to come and surely it did, as Roord finally saw her instinct strike hit the back of her net, but most of the credit has to go to Dominique Janssen on her 100th appearance, taking over possession on the left flank, excellently weaving past a Vietnamese defender and sending a perfect low ball in for the Man City midfielder to slot home.

The talented 26-year-old was arguably the driving force of this Oranje team in the final group game, releasing another shot - on this occasion, she drilled it hard and low towards the bottom corner however she was well-denied by Thị Kim Thanh.

Centre-half Stefanie van der Gragt also came close and probably should have done better just after the half-hour mark, as she nodded onto the roof of the net from a corner.

But it wouldn't make much difference to the outcome, as the lead was extended to five on forty-five minutes.

An initial poke at goal from Roord was fantastically denied by a reaction save from the Golden Star Women Warriors' stopper, but she couldn't do anything about the follow-up from Van De Donk, which got her a first-ever World Cup goal.

The half-time whistle saved Vietnam from any more embarrassment in the first 45 minutes which they started brightly but crumbled throughout.

It also gave them opportunity to make a change at the interval, as second-choice goalkeeper Khổng Thị Hằng was given her chance, bringing Thị Kim Thanh's World Cup campaign to an end.

The Netherlands also opted for a double swap at the break, with Victoria Pelova and Daniëlle van de Donk making way for Kerstin Casparij and 17-year-old Wieke Hendrikje Maria Kaptein.

A bit of rest bite was allowed for the Asian outfit from the restart before the sixth did arrive, and it sure arrived in style, minutes shy of the hour mark.

A name that will ring bells following her incredible strike in the first half, Brugts doubled her tally with an extremely similar bending shot from distance floating right into the far corner.

With no Dutch women having ever netted a hat-trick at the tournament, the thought will have instantly popped up in the head of the 20-year-old.

And there was no surprise who struck close next - Roord could easily have had three of four herself, but it just wasn't to be once again, denied unluckily by the woodwork.

Opening scorer Martens thought she had joined Brugts on a brace in the game having poked a neat finish past the substitute stopper, but the flag was up, and even VAR couldn't save her bacon, judged to have made the run so marginally early.

The ball was in the back of the net again with seven minutes to go, and while there were hesitant celebrations this time, it counted.

A set-piece found van der Gragt at the far post, who sent a cushioned header back across goal for Roord to nod across the goalline.

It was added pain for Vietnam but they almost answered immediately with a historic goal, the closest they had come all tournament - a corner found a red shirt, but the hopeful flick was just wide of Daphne van Domselaar's right stick.

Thankfully for the Golden Star Women Warriors, no more goals were to be added by their dominant opponents, although while their World Cup journey ended without a goal, they sure will have inspired the next generation over in the Asian country.

Player of the match: Esmee Brugts (Netherlands)

While a notable mention goes to Jill Roord, who managed two goals and should probably have had more than double that, you can't knock the performance levels of 20-year-old Esmee Brugts.

Scoring either side of halftime, the promising PSV midfielder put her quality on show on the world stage, producing two moments of magic that will no doubt have caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Her first was a beautiful curling effort into the top corner from 20 yards, which even shocked Brugts herself before her brace was completed with Netherlands' sixth of the game, pretty much a carbon copy of the first-half strike.

Oranje now confirm their qualification for the round of 16, where the young playmaker will be crucial to their chances against one of Sweden, Italy, South Africa, or Argentina.