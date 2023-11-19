Everton 2-2 Bristol City: Late goal denies Toffees first home win

Amalie Thestrup's 82nd-minute goal denied Everton a first win at home this season as the side who sit bottom of the Women's Super League claimed a point on their travels.

Martina Piemonte scored her first goal for The Blues after joining from AC Milan in the summer, with skipper Megan Finnigan getting the second.

Amy Rogers and Thestrup completed the scoring for the visitors, who remain bottom.

Story of the game

Everton took the lead early on as Piemonte stabbed the ball in to open the scoring with only five minutes on the clock. The Italian was found by Katrine Veje, who crossed low from the left flank after being played through by Sara Holmgaard. Piemonte struck the ball first-time but saw her shot saved. The ball flew into the air, where the 26-year-old poked home at her second attempt.

Seven minutes later, it was almost two as Piemonte came close to completing a brace. The forward chased down a tame backpass and got her body in the way of Olivia Clark’s clearance. The ball rebounded off of her and flew into the air. The crowd gasped, but the striker failed to control the ball efficiently to give herself enough time to finish into the empty net.

Bristol City came close to an equaliser four minutes prior to the interval. Captain, Megan Connolly whipped a curling cross into the danger area that swept towards goal due to the high winds on Merseyside. All 22 players on the pitch were left to spectate as the set-piece rattled the upright and went out for a goal-kick.

At the other end, Aurora Galli whisked a long-range effort inches wide of the post. The midfielder was set up by fellow Italian, Piemonte, who laid the ball off perfectly for the 26-year-old to unleash a venomous strike at goal.

Amy Rogers equalised for the Robins seconds before the break. Abi Harrison cut in from the left and evaded several challenges to glide towards the centre circle. Unable to pull the trigger, Rogers took the shot, setting her aim at goal and hitting the target with a powerful first-time effort that fiercely bulged the back of the net.

The Robins levelled just before the break (Photo by Jess Hornby via Getty Images)

The Toffees restored their lead three minutes before the hour mark, as captain Megan Finnigan wheeled away in celebration after a chaotic few seconds.

Nicoline Sorensen lofted in a corner, that like the visitors’ earlier set-piece from the same corner, was diverted towards goal by the windy conditions in L4. Clark in the City net managed to claw the ball away from the line after it had finished dipping, with the ball rapidly dropping to the white chalk line. Justine Vanhaevermeat reacted quickest, but this troubled her as she rushed her attempt and smashed the ball against the upright from a yard out. The ball rebounded off the woodwork and landed at the penalty spot, where captain fantastic volleyed home to conclude a crazy couple of seconds.

Brian Sorensen’s side almost doubled their lead in the 64th minute, but were denied by the palms of Clark, who got down well to prevent Sorensen getting on the scoresheet.

The visitors searched for an equaliser, and came close with ten minutes left. Ffion Morgan raced down the right and fired a powerful strike at goal. It was well saved by Courtney Brosnan, who positioned herself perfectly in anticipation of the effort.

The danger signs were there and two minutes later the scores were level. Amalie Thestrup finished into an empty net from a tight angle with eight minutes remaining after Brosnan came out of her goal to collect a loose ball, but came second in the race with the Denmark international.

Player of the match

Martina Piemonte was a threat throughout and deservedly opened her account for the Merseyside outfit.

Martina Piemonte was excellent on Sunday (Photo by Jess Hornby via Getty Images)

A real handful for the Bristol City defenders, she led the line excellently and was a focal point of every Everton attack until she was substituted late on.

The forward can hopefully kick on after today, and will aspire to add many more goals to her game.