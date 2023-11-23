PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich: Eriksson keeps PSG point-less in Champions League

Bayern Munich's Swedish defender #5 Magdalena Eriksson (C) is congratuled by teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League, Group C football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Jean Bouin stadium in Paris on November 23, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Magdalena Eriksson proved the difference as Bayern Munich's 1-0 win left hosts PSG still searching for their first point and first goal of the Champions League group stages.

Eriksson found the breakthrough early, poking home from Gloddis Viggosdottir's headed cross across goal. Bayern's resolute defending maintained the lead to send the visitors top of Group C.

PSG did not help their own cause as goalkeeper, Katarzyna Kiedrzynek, was twice forced into saves from her own defenders. Jade Le Guilly and Grace Geyoro both testing out their keepers' reactions.

Paris Saint-Germain's French midfieder #8 Grace Geyoro (R) reacts at the end of the UEFA Women's Champions League, Group C football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Jean Bouin stadium in Paris on November 23, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

While the clash at Stade Jean Bouin may originally have been billed as one of the top clashes of the group stage, both teams came into this sat in the bottom half of the group.

It certainly felt like a match where neither team wanted to make a mistake. Bayern, it turned out, were flawless.

Carrying out a gameplan to perfection the visitors nullified PSG to protect their one goal cushion. PSG have to cause to worry as they make life in a difficult group no easier.

Story of the match:

Both teams came into the match following underwhelming starts to their UWCL group stage campaigns. PSG were yet to pick up points having lost 2-0 to Ajax, while Bayern also faltered with a 2-2 draw against Roma.

There had, however, been wins for both at the weekend with the managers of each team opting for just two changes a piece from their league matches.

It was perhaps unsurprising that the match got off to a cagey start. Neither team wanted to overcommit, with Bayern more than content to pass it round the back.

The first real scare of the match came for PSG in the sixth minute. A misdirected header from Jade Le Guilly left Katarzyna Kiedrzynek scrambling back to her goal-line as it looked like she may be beaten by her own defender.

Bayern remained on top despite attempts from PSG to attack on the break, with Lea Schuller soon to force another save from Kierdrzynek.

Such dominance would soon pay as Bayern found the breakthrough with only their second shot on target in the 20th minute.

Winning a free-kick on the left of the pitch, just outside the box, a lifted ball found Viggosdottir at the far post. She headed a perfectly placed ball back across goal where Eriksson was well positioned to tap home.

Magdalena ERIKSSON of Bayern Munich during the UEFA Womens Champions League football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Stade Jean Bouin on November 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

The German outfit looked like they should have doubled their lead just before the 30 minute mark when Katherina Naschenweng stole the ball from the PSG defence on the right.

Her cross to Schuller sat asking to be drilled home but the German star skewed the attempted shot and could not make the chance count.

Increasingly, PSG fought their way into a game that looked to be runnign away from them. Bayern, though, seemed comfortable to hold their shape in defence and proved resolute whenever Les Parisiennes came knocking.

In fact, PSG found themselves lucky not to concede a penalty in the 40th minute when Elisa De Almeida looked to trip Dallman in the box.

The closest the French side could come to an equaliser came on the stroke of half-time when Tabitha Chawinga found herself free at the back post. Despite a well-delivered cross the PSG's top scorer could not finish.

Tabitha CHAWINGA of PSG and Glodis Perla VIGGOSDOTTIR of Bayern Munich during the UEFA Womens Champions League football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Stade Jean Bouin on November 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

It was Chawinga again with the pick of the chances in the opening stages of the second-half. Charging into the box she broke away from her marker to fire across goal but the foot of Maria Luisa Grohs denied the forward once more.

Though it was much of the same story after the break with Bayern Munich maintaining control of a largely stale affair.

The visitors came centimetres away from doubling their lead in ht 69th minute and would have done so if not for the intervention of Kiedrzynek.

The Polish keeper demonstrated lightning quick reactions to scoop the ball off the line from just above her head after it appeared Geyoro had headed goalwards caught up in her marking duties.

As PSG became more desparate for that consolation point, the game began to stretch increasingly open.

Chances for substitutes Ramona Bachmann and Laurina Fazer were sent wide of the post and gathered easily by the keeper. The hosts continued to press in desparation for their first goal of the group stages.

Their attempts were certainly desparate, but not necessarily threatening. Despite wave after wave of Parisian attack in the closing stages, Bayern's resilience held strong.

A controlled performance from the Bavarian was enough to earn them the three points. PSG on the other hand end the night yet to earn a point in the group stages.

Player of the match: Magdalena Eriksson

While she may make the headlines for her goal, it was a display of defensive prowess from the former Chelsea captain that truly earned her the honour of VAVEL player of the match.

The German outfit won this tie in their own half, with an enviable structure and gameplan played out to perfection. Eriksson was at the centre of a defence central to controlling the tempo and nullifying PSG's attacking threat.

Bayern never looked overstretched and the Swede played a central role in that organisation while also nicking a goal at the other end.