Bundesliga 23/24 Season Review So Far: A Record-Breaking Start

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - OCTOBER 21: Niko Kovac, Head Coach of VfL Wolfsburg, interacts with Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Bayer Leverkusen, prior to the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Volkswagen Arena on October 21, 2023 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images)

From Bayer Leverkusen leading the pack to Union Berlin being bottom after match day eleven, there have been plenty of upsets in the Bundesliga this season.

With a record number of goals so far this campaign (357), the Bundesliga is on-course to break its all-time record goals tally in a single campaign.

The top assist tally so far this season is held by Xavi Simons who has seven assists so far this season.

Game of the season so far:

With both teams top at the beginning of match day four, all was to play for in this tie with the teams hunting down the Meisterschale.

In the game, a last-minute penalty kick from Exequiel Palacios was enough for the draw with Palacios himself following on from Alex Grimaldo's wonder free-kick in the first-half.

Bayern, in contrast, suffered under some officiating decisions but underperformed given their standards versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Harry Kane and Leon Goretzka goals weren't enough at the end of the day to secure the win as Bayern's defence crumbled in the latter stages of the game.

Honourable Mention:

Harry Kane made history once again by netting a hat-trick in his first ever Der Klassiker and was instrumental in his side's demolition job of a weak Borussia Dortmund side.

Being top scorer so far this season, Harry Kane has netted seventeen goals and has played every game this Bundesliga campaign.

Bayern were lethal in front of goal and with a total of six shots on target they made the most of their efforts netting four goals in the tie.

Manuel Neuer, in his second match since returning after a ten month injury, was excellent in goal.

Neuer kept a point-blank range Marco Reus shot at the end of the first half from going in.

Dortmund failed to register many shots on goal this game and barely tested Neuer with the ball rarely entering the opposition's box.

Surprise Player Of The Season So Far:

With a difficult start to his first tenure in the Bundesliga, Guirassy struggled with Köln and failed to make an impact there.

When returning to the Bundesliga last season, not many people would have anticipated much from Guirassy given his last stint in the league.

However, he impressed massively and scored 11 goals in 22 games for the Bundesliga relegation play-off bound Stuttgart.

In the summer break, Stuttgart made Guirassy's deal permanent after being pleased with his performances last season and since then the Stuttgart star player has never looked back.

With fifteen goals in eleven games, Serhou Guirassy is toe-to-toe with Harry Kane this season in the "Torjägerkanone" race, and in doing so he has exceeded expectations.

Surprise Team Of The Season So Far:

From the depths of the relegation play-offs last season, Stuttgart have absolutely turned around their fortunes for the good.

Stuttgart currently sit third in the Bundesliga and are only nine points off last season's tally having only played a third of the season.

They are quickly hunting down German football's elite and are looking to grab a UEFA Champions League spot for the first time since qualifying for the 2009/10 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Stuttgart will need to be careful however as the season is far from over and to keep up this immense form throughout an entire Bundesliga campaign is something that not many teams have managed to do.

Heavy reliances on players like Serhou Guirassy and Chris Führich staying fit for the rest of the season will need to be made should they want a chance of gaining an elusive UEFA Champions League spot.

Biggest Upset Of The Season So Far:

Mainz vs Leipzig 2-0

(Pictured: Jae-Sung Lee earlier in the season vs Borussia Mönchengladbach)



After demolishing Köln 6-0 in the previous game, not many could have predicted such a performance from RB Leipzig.

Mainz's best player that day was Jae-Sung Lee who impressed with his tight-controlled dribbling and his eye for goal as he netted Mainz's second that day.

The away side really struggled to create chances and had an out of character lapse in performance which led to one of the biggest surprises of the season so far.

For Mainz, this was a showing of a new manager bounce as ex-Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert tasted his first success as Mainz manager.