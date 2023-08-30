Se Acabó: Spain’s euphoric Women’s World Cup win ends in controversy

La Roja were billed by many as one of the pre-tournament favourites, second only to the perennial winners - the United States. After four weeks of fierce competition across Australia and New Zealand, they were the deserving recipients of the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy.

But while the nation prepared for weeks of euphoric celebrations, their plans were cut short. This is the story of how Spain’s sensational victory on the global stage spiralled into a something of a soap opera, featuring kisses, emergency assemblies and a starving mother.

The Buildup

Spain played two recognised friendlies ahead of the tournament commencing on July 20, and they recorded comfortable victories in both matches. In Avilés, la Roja put seven uncontested goals past a dismal Panama side - before Ona Batlle and Salma Paralluelo scored in a two-goal win against Denmark a week later.

The victories served to strengthen the case of those who backed Spain to prevail come August 20, with Jorge Vilda’s side proving to be a formidable outfit - even in the wake of the las 15 scandal that left Clàudia Pina, Patri Guijarro and Mapi León watching from their homes.

Group C

Spain found themselves placed in Group C at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, competing against Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan for a spot in the round-of-sixteen.

The team from the Iberian peninsula would kickstart their title charge with a rather comfortable 3-0 win against Costa Rica, with all three of those goals coming in a six-minute period in the first half. Aitana Bonmatí and Esther González were the scorers - and while Jenni Hermoso could have made it four from the penalty spot, a calm and composed save from Daniela Solera ensured that wasn’t to be the case.

La Roja were quick out of the blocks in their second group stage fixture too, with Teresa Abelleira and Jenni Hermoso netting in the opening fifteen minutes against Zambia. Wholesale changes at the break seemed to only strengthen the Spanish attack, with Hermoso able to double her tally and Alba Redondo also bagging a brace.

But the third and final Group C matchday would be a difficult one for Spain, as they were dealt their first defeat of the tournament in a convincing manner. With both sides having already sealed progression to the round-of-sixteen, Japan’s beloved Nadeshiko completed a sensational four-goal rout of la Roja - but Jorge Vilda’s side would receive the favourable draw after finishing second in the group.

The Knockouts

Switzerland would await la Roja in the first test of the knockout stages, and an early goal from Aitana Bonmatí looked set to put the Spaniards on course for a comfortable win at Auckland’s Eden Park. But when Laia Codina found the back of her own net with a wildly misplaced backpass, Spain’s progression was called into question.

Alba Redondo was quick to restore the Spanish advantage though, and yet another strike from Bonmatí granted la Roja a rather comfortable two-goal margin after 36 minutes. Seeking to make amends for her earlier mishap, Codina also netted on the stroke of half time - and progression to the quarterfinals was all but secured.

Jenni Hermoso’s 70th minute strike simply added insult to injury for the Swiss, who themselves had struggled to progress from Group A after scoring just twice.

The Netherlands would pose the toughest challenge yet for Spain though, and when Esther González’s first-half strike was denied for offside, it looked set to be a difficult afternoon for la Roja at Wellington Regional Stadium.

And while the game took place in the early hours of the morning for those watching from the Spanish mainland, the celebrations on social media were simply extraordinary when Mariona Caldentey found the back of the net from the penalty spot with less than ten minutes remaining.

Having handled the ball inside the penalty area to award the Spaniards that opportunity to take the lead, Stefanie van der Gragt was quick to make amends - and as the game headed into a lengthy period of stoppage time, it was the defender that restored parity after latching onto Victoria Pelova’s through ball.

With extra time needed to decide the winner, it was a Salma Paralluelo masterclass that sealed the victory for Spain. With 111 minutes on the clock, the youngster darted behind the Dutch defence before rifling an effort against the post and over the line.

Spain returned to Eden Park to contest their semifinal clash against Sweden, and the action was certainly lacking for much of the match. Having been the hero for her nation last time out, it was none other than Salma Paralluelo that found the likely winner with nine minutes remaining of regulation time.

But the World Cup can be incredibly cruel, and when Rebecka Blomqvist equalised seven minutes later, la Roja looked sure to be heading for extra time once more.

That was until a stroke of genius from Olga Carmona restored Spain’s lead, just 93 seconds after parity had been restored in New Zealand. Receiving the ball from a short corner, the left-back took the shot on herself - expertly nestling her strike into the top corner, with Zećira Mušović unable to keep the scores level.

The Final

With victory over Sweden confirming Spain’s participation in the showpiece event on August 20, la Roja had reached their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup Final. Much like their English opposition, they’d be guaranteed their best-ever finish in tournament history - regardless of the result at Stadium Australia.

With England seemingly incapable of stringing passes together, Spain were simply able to walk around the Lionesses - and it was Olga Carmona’s strike just before the half-hour mark that would prove to be the decisive goal.

Darting forward on the flank, the left-back was able to capitalise on a woeful Lucy Bronze error - threading an effort into the far corner past the outstretched arms of a despairing Mary Earps.

Earps would be granted an opportunity to show why she is consistently heralded as one of the world’s greatest shotstoppers with twenty minutes remaining, as she leapt heroically to deny Jenni Hermoso from the penalty spot after a lengthy VAR appeal found that Keira Walsh had handled the ball inside the box.

But alas, despite a late resurgence, England’s attack proved to be toothless - and it was la Roja who would enjoy the chaotic celebrations when Tori Penso blew the full-time whistle.

It was only a kiss, how did it end up like this?

Ask anyone to sum up the events that unfolded after the final whistle with a song lyric, and they’d likely point you in the direction of The Killers’ Mr Brightside.

But anyone familiar with the ongoings within the RFEF - the Real Federación Española de Fútbol - would be able to tell you that it wasn’t ‘only a kiss’, and that the moment that stole the show is simply an indication of the tragic state of Spanish football.

Luis Rubiales is the longstanding president of the RFEF, and he found himself thrust into the spotlight after grabbing his crotch when the final whistle blew - despite being seated next to the Queen of Spain and her sixteen-year-old daughter.

He was then seen planting a kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony. A bit weird, but fair enough... or was it?

The plot would thicken, and when a social media livestream captured the player saying that she ‘did not enjoy’ the kiss, there were concerns that the rumours of abuse within the Spanish federation ran deeper than just Jorge Vilda.

Rubiales was then recorded inside the dressing room, joking that the RFEF would pay for a team trip to Ibiza - where he would marry Jenni Hermoso.

Pinch yourself, because I promise you this is real - and it’s only the tip of the iceberg.

¡No voy a dimitir!

The day after the final, the RFEF issued a statement on Hermoso’s behalf, noting that ‘it was a mutual, totally spontaneous gesture because of the huge joy of winning a World Cup​​​​​​‘.​ That sounds fair enough, right?

Rubiales also issued a half-hearted video apology, which it would later emerge that he had tried to convince Hermoso to appear in - and when she said no, he attempted to pressure her family into an appearance.

FIFA themselves opened an investigation into Rubiales’ behaviour, just a day before the RFEF held an emergency general assembly on Friday. Many expected that Rubiales would step down, though he instead closed his speech by repeating ‘no voy a dimitir’ - ‘I’m not going to resign’, just moments after offering Jorge Vilda a new contract and a significant pay rise.

Following on from Rubiales’ frankly unbelievable speech, FUTPRO issued a statement on behalf of 81 female Spanish players who had voiced their wishes to withdraw from the national team pool until the leadership issues are resolved.

Mentiras, mentiras y más mentiras

Moments after the FUTPRO statement, Jenni Hermoso spoke publicly on the matter for the first time. Her lengthy post on social media proved to be a telling sign of the battle she had faced over the last week, as she expressed a wish to 'make it clear that at no time did the conversation to which Mr. Luis Rubiales refers to in his address take place, and, above all, his kiss was never consensual.'

And in true RFEF fashion, the Federation sought to take legal action against the player.

Yes, you read that right. The RFEF sought to take legal action against a player who issued a statement, effectively clarifying that she had been sexually assaulted on live television.

FIFA were quick to respond, ordering 'Mr. Luis Rubiales to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national football team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment’ while also provisionally suspending him from all footballing activities for ninety days.

Furthermore, eleven members of the coaching staff have resigned - and the RFEF have opened their sexual assault protocol to launch an internal investigation... but Rubiales remains on their books, even after the Spanish government announced that they too would be launching a preliminary investigation.

The mother in Motril

So, if you’re still reading, you’re probably wondering where the starving mother that I mentioned earlier comes into this - and buckle in, because it’s quite frankly the most ludicrous thing you’ll hear this week.

On Monday, it was reported that Rubiales’ mother, Ángeles Béjar, had locked herself inside a church in her hometown of Motril - and was going on hunger strike in a bid to fight against the 'inhuman and bloody hunt that they are doing with my son’.

Unsurprisingly, she has since been hospitalised. Perhaps a 72-year-old women starving herself indefinitely while locked in a confined space during the hot Spanish summer wasn’t a good idea?

But still, the saga continues. Luis Rubiales and Jorge Vilda remain untouched in their roles at the time of writing, and Spain’s World Cup glory remains in the shadows of Sunday’s dramatic events - when it should have been front and centre.