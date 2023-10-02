Four things we learnt as Arsenal suffer early title blow with 1-0 loss to Liverpool

Arsenal had hoped to put their early exit from the Women's Champions League aside and use a quick start to the league as a jump pad to silver linings against an injury-hit Liverpool, who were without record-signing Sophie Roman Haug and countless others via a COVID outbreak.

But to the backcloth of a league-record crowd at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners came unstuck against their guests - with Miri Taylor scoring after brilliant team play was completed when Missy Bo Kearns pulled the ball back for a simple tap-in.

The loss leaves Arsenal playing catch-up before their trip to Manchester United next week as - despite all their corners and possession - they lacked variation to find a way back on the opening day of the 2023/24 season.

Here are VAVEL's takeaways as the Gunners fell to a first league defeat against Liverpool following eight successive victories.

Early title blow

From an Arsenal perspective, the main talking point ahead of the new WSL campaign surrounded the need for them to start fast, racing out of the blocks to bury the hatchet that came with their early exit from the Champions League.

A penalty shootout loss to Paris FC meant that there would be no European nights at the Emirates this term - and, so, attention turned to the league, with fewer midweek games becoming a comforting prospect to their title chances.

But when practised, it had the opposite effect, with pressure now building on Arsenal after their loss to Matt Beard's Liverpool falling on a day Chelsea - the division winners in the last four seasons - beat Tottenham.

Jonas Eidevall is enduring a dismal start to the season, and his side are now on a run of three consecutive defeats in the league without a goal - their worst streak since 2011-12.

Things are not going to get any easier, so there is a growing need for solutions to be found - and quick.

Last season, in the face of all difficulties, Eidevall and his team found ways to adapt and overcome, and the same is required this season if they are to challenge Chelsea for the top spot.

The WSL season is short, and Emma Hayes only lost one, two, and two respectively in their past three title-winning campaigns - proving the division is determined by fine margins.

Russo and Co struggled to disorganise Reds' set defence

Alessia Russo - who joined Arsenal in the summer amidst heavy speculation following her contract breakdown with Man United - played out a frustrating afternoon on Sunday.

The England striker only managed one attempt at goal and had just three touches in the box, which can be attributed to Liverpool's strategy to defend centrally - but also the Gunners' refusal to add variation to their forays forward.

Seemingly, there was no plan B for Eidevall. Arsenal had 19 corners across the ninety minutes to no avail.

It didn't require rocket science to work out Liverpool were packing the central areas, but the Gunners persisted in testing their obsolete gameplan to find a way back.

Early into proceedings, Liverpool figured Arsenal out, and, as a result, Russo was afforded little space to have an impact on the outcome.

When she dropped deep to receive the pass, she showed her ability to make a difference. But these occurrences were too few and far between for her to change the scoreline as Eidevall refused to switch to a tactic that complemented his new striker's skillset.

Amanda Ilestedt could make a difference going forward

The limited chances Arsenal did procure from loading the box with crosses might have ended in a better result had new signing Amanda Ilestedt started.

While Jen Beattie and Lotte Wubben-Moy couldn't capitalise on a succession of corners, Ilestedt - who is still returning to match sharpness after finishing third in the World Cup with Sweden - made a name for herself by scoring aplenty from similar situations the Gunners found themselves in against Liverpool.

Ilestedt's appetite for pouncing on loose balls in the box, as well as always seeming to be in the right place at the right time to convert chances teammates would otherwise miss, took centre stage down under in the summer.

Her four goals in seven tournament games were bettered only by new Man United forward Hinata Miyazawa, as the Swedish central defender acted as an effective alternative route to goal for her nation.

Should she have the same impact in the red and white of Arsenal, the Gunners should expect to rise above Sunday's ineffectiveness from setpieces, with Ilestedt adding a new dimension to Eidevall's attack, despite her position in defence.

Liverpool's new hierarchical tutelage commences with victory

After several years of being under-resourced, the back-to-back 2013 and 2014 WSL champions seem to be back in the Liverpool board's vision for the future.

With Matt Beard entering his third season in his second stint at the club, there is growing expectation heaped on the Reds' shoulders to kick on and get back to their glory days.

A triumph over Arsenal - who finished 24 points and four places above the Merseyside club last season - only exacerbates such credence after Beard navigated an equally commendable victory against Chelsea on the opening day last season.

Already boasting talents like Missy Bo Kearns, Marie Hobinger, Gemma Bonner, and Taylor Hinds, the Reds look dead set on climbing the table as they enter a new era that promises improved funding and hierarchical heed.

Those who sit at the top of Anfield's ranking sanctioned the club's record signing when they welcomed highly-rated Norwegian striker Sophie Roman Haug through the doors in the summer - after two successful seasons at Roma saw her tally 16 goal involvements in 25 Serie A appearances.

Furthermore, the club also announced they would reopen Melwood - the former men's training ground - for the women's team to use. It is this one-club mentality and dual companionship that will awaken the sleeping giant.

Unlike last season, where an opening-day victory was followed by four straight defeats, there is a feeling that Beard's second stint is just about to burst into new life with an elevated ceiling - ensuring any meeting with Liverpool is feared.