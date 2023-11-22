1. FC Köln vs Bayern Munich: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 11: Harry Kane of FC Bayern München celebrates with teammates during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Allianz Arena on November 11, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are now unbeaten in all of their last twelve Bundesliga games with this run spanning back to May during last season.

Being the first game back from the international break, Bayern will wish that they are able to continue their unbeaten season with a win on Friday.

Unbeaten this season in the Bundesliga, Bayern are hunting down league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and will want to close the two point gap in beating Köln.

Köln, however, have had a comparatively poor start to the season amassing only a single win.

With the worst goal tally out of all Bundesliga clubs, Köln will hope to improve on Friday by putting a few in Manuel Neuer's net.

Köln are only being kept off the bottom of the table on goal difference thanks to Union Berlin losing by four goals last match day versus Leverkusen.

Looking at the Bundesliga table, Köln can potentially get themselves off the bottom two by the end of the match week with any positive result.

However, Köln might struggle as Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has only conceded two goals since his return from long-term injury.

Steffen Baumgart has never won against Bayern Munich in his whole managerial career and looks to change this on Friday.

• Team News

1. FC Köln

Backup goalkeeper Philipp Pentke is out with a knee injury and defensive midfielder Jacob Christensen is a doubt due to his knee problems.

Bayern Munich

Tarek Buchmann is out with a thigh injury and central defender Matthijs de Ligt is out with a knee injury. Attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala is a doubt with a hamstring problem and will most likely only return versus Copenhagen or in the Bundesliga match versus Union Berlin at the earliest.

• Likely line-ups

Köln:

Schwäbe; Carstensen, Hübers, Chabot, Heintz; Ljubičić, Martel; Waldschmidt, Kainz (c), Maina, Selke

Bayern Munich:

Neuer(c); Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim; Davies, Kimmich, Goretkza, Sané, Müller; Coman, Kane

• Key Players

Leroy Sané will no doubt have a point to prove against Köln following his dismissal versus Austria for the Germany national team on Tuesday.

Sané has now scored eight goals this Bundesliga season and this only puts him behind Harry Kane in terms of goals for Bayern this campaign.

Seeming to enjoy playing against Köln, Sané has three goal involvements in his last four appearances against the Billy Goats including two assists in the reverse fixture in 2022.

With his fine dribbling technique and his ability get in behind defences Sané will cause multiple problems for Köln's defence.

Sané also has the unique ability to drop a shoulder and to cut inside which allows him to find the bottom corner regularly.

• Marvin Schwäbe

Marvin Schwäbe was a stand out player in Köln's last game away against Bochum.

He prevented Bochum from capitalising on their 3.56 xG by keeping the score level in the 1-1 draw.

With eight saves during the game, Schwäbe was the sole reason Köln managed to take a point into the international break.

Despite the calibre of his performances, Schwäbe has failed to keep a clean sheet so far this Bundesliga season despite his best efforts in multiple games.

It will no doubt be tough for Schwäbe against Bayern but he will be key in keeping the score down and perhaps giving Köln a chance to stay in the game.

Marvin Schwäbe has saved 39 shots this season which puts him as the goalkeeper with the seventh highest numbers of shots saved in the entire Bundesliga.

• Match details

Where is the match being played?

The Friday evening clash is being played at the RheinEnergieStadion in Köln.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in Köln is at 19:30 (GMT).

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Mix via their TV or the Sky Sports App/website. Alternatively, the game is set to be available for viewers who want to watch for free on the official Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.