Wrexham vs Colchester United: Sky Bet League Two Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

Following the appointment of Matthew Etherington on a permanent basis, the U's have been on a disappointing run of form of late - winless in their last five Sky Bet League Two outings.

They fell to a 2-1 defeat to Crawley Town last time out before further defeats to Doncaster Rovers and Barrow.

The U's fell victim to Stockport County's excellent winning run with a 2-0 defeat which was after a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with struggling Sutton United.

Wrexham meanwhile are on a contrasting run of results having only lost once in their last 11 League Two games. This included an emphatic 6-0 victory over Morecombe as well as an important 2-0 win over fellow promotion-hopefuls Notts County.

The Red Dragons sit in second place with a game in hand on leaders Stockport who are six points ahead of the Welsh outfit while Colchester sit five points above the relegation zone.

Will the U's be able to rip up the form guide in Wales?

Team news

Wrexham

Phil Parkinson's side remain without goalkeeping duo Rob Lainton and Arthur Okonkwo, the latter on the loan from Arsenal, with knee and jaw injuries respectively.

So, experienced shot-stopper Mark Howard is likely to feature in between the sticks.

Alongside their goalkeeping troubles, Wrexham have a long list of absentees including Jordan Tunnicliffe, Ryan Barnett, Bryce Hosannah, Eoghan O'Connell, Anthony Forde, Steven Fletcher and Aaron Hayden.

Colchester

John Akinde could be set to start for the U's after a recent spell on the sidelines with injury.

They will be without fellow striker Samson Tovide as he has been ruled out for two to three months with an ankle injury that he picked up in the recent home defeat to Crawley.

Key players

Wrexham

A man that needs little introduction in Wrexham - Paul Mullin.

Since joining from Cambridge United in the summer of 2021, the experienced forward has cemented himself as a fan favourite as the Red Dragons sealed promotion back to the Football League last season.

In his first campaign, he netted 28 goals in 38 National League matches but Wrexham narrowly missed out on promotion following defeat to Grimsby Town in the play-off semi-final.

Eager to lead a promotion charge last season, Mullin was a vital figure in their historic campaign as he featured in every National League game and scored 38 goals.

Wrexham struggled to find their feet in their opening stages of the season and one reason for that was the absence of Mullin.

He sustained a punctured lung in a pre-season match against Manchester United but returned and has been on fine form ever since.

Having scored seven and assisted two in his 13 League Two appearances, Mullin is looking to help sustain another promotion push as Wrexham attempt to seal back-to-back promotions.

Colchester

The U's haven't had the ideal season so far but a bright spark has been forward Joe Taylor on loan from Premier League newboys Luton Town.

He arrived in the summer having scored the goal to put Luton ahead in the Championship play-off final in May - a game they eventually won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Taylor arrived in North Essex for a taste of first-team football and he has netted nine goals in 20 League Two games this term.

The King's Lynn-born forward has netted in his last two and it wouldn't be a suprise to see the 21-year-old go onto feature for the Hatters in years to come.

Likely line-ups

Wrexham: Howard; Mendy, Tozer, Boyle, O'Connor, McClean; Evans, Cannon, Lee; Palmer, Mullin

Colchester United: Goodman; Mitchell, Kelleher, Egbo; Greenridge, McGeehan, Read, Jay, Fevrier; Taylor, Akinde

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Saturday’s match is being held at the STōK Cae Ras in Wrexham.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

UK viewers cannot watch this match live but can be listened to via BBC Essex Sport and BBC Sport Wales.