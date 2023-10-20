Concerning trends: Colchester United's early season defensive struggles

Optimism was high before the beginning of the Sky Bet League Two season with Ben Garner taking charge of his first full season in the Colchester United dugout.

Despite the departure of star defender Junior Tchamadeu to Stoke City, the U’s brought in several new additions including Owen Goodman, Mauro Bandeira and Joe Taylor.

However, it has been defensively where they have struggled. But how does the Essex-based outfit stop the rot before they slip into a relegation battle?

Colchester have only kept two clean sheets this season

It has to be said that Colchester do not have the worst defensive record in League Two, but it is the third-worst in the division with 25 goals conceded in 12 games.

Newport County have conceded 26 goals while bottom of the table Sutton United have let in 30 goals.

The U’s have conceded three or more goals in five league games this season with two of them being by five.

One word to describe Colchester’s form this season would be unpredictable.

After losing their opening three games to Bradford City, AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons, the U’s sprung a monumental surprise by beating then-leaders Gillingham 3-0 away from home.

This win against one of the best sides in the division emphasised their attacking and defensive qualities but it remains their only clean sheet in all competitions this season.

In the 3-2 defeat at home to MK Dons, the U’s were leading 2-1 heading into the closing stages. However, they let their lead slip and conceded twice to the visitors to ensure they fell to their third defeat in three games.

Despite beating high-flying Notts County, their defensive frailties were evident as they ran out as 5-4 winners. Although they were clinical in the final third, the U’s conceded four and if they didn’t have their shooting boots on, a very heavy defeat would have been in the offing.

Garner’s side also fell to a 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur U21’s in the Papa Johns Trophy. Last time out, this scoreline was replicated as they made the trip to Gloucestershire to face Forest Green Rovers.

A side who have struggled to adapt to life back in the fourth tier after relegation last term, the Green Devils were in a torrid run of form heading into the game having only won one of their last seven league games.

After trailing by one-goal at the break, the U’s fell apart in the second half and conceded four to complete a humbling 5-0 loss.

With travelling fans frustrated, captain Connor Hall addressed the fans which shows that despite disappointing results this season, they have a captain who is a leader on and off the pitch.

What are the problems?

Colchester often line-up with a 3-4-2-1 formation which can mean their defence can be exposed if the wing-backs do not track back.

In their 5-0 defeat to Forest Green, the U's had Egbo, Zach Mitchell and Hall as their three centre-backs.

They have had a very similar back three for the last few games which could be the issue that needs addressing.

The plus side to Colchester's defensive struggles is that their forwards know where the back of the net is which means, as shown with the eventful match against Notts County, they can outscore their opponents.

However, this is a very risky strategy and as mentioned, they can be inconsistent as in other games, they didn't register a goal.

The last few seasons have seen Colchester narrowly escape relegation and they may be in-and-around those places once more if they do not consolidate at the back.

Colchester’s defensive woes can be shown with that they have conceded just over two goals on average in their League Two matches this season.

They host fellow strugglers Harrogate Town this weekend at the JobServe Community Stadium as they look to pick up their first league win in three games.