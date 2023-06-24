Can Leeds afford to be patient this summer?

Leeds fans react to the defeat in the crowd after the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on May 28, 2023. Tottenham won the game 4-1, Leeds are relegated to the Championship. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Leeds United began the summer following relegation with relatively good news; 49ers Enterprises, an investment offshoot of the San Francisco 49ers, had finally taken over the club after drawn out negotiations with Andrea Radrizzani.

Over the past few weeks, however, progress has been slow, with Leeds still searching for a new manager.

Recent reports have suggested that former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke is close to becoming the head coach of Leeds United. Time is of the essence, though, as the EFL fixture list release last week evidences. Leeds United's ownership only has a limited amount of time to build a team that can compete for promotion from the Championship.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Daniel Farke, Manager of Norwich City looks on during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Carrow Road on October 16, 2021 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

At this point in time, it seems as though the only transfer news Leeds fans are getting are outgoings from the club. With loan deals away from the club rumoured for players like Robin Koch, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen, it doesn't bode well for a club hoping to be competitive next season.

Clear Strategy

It is hoped that there is a real clear plan going forward. Interim football advisor Nick Hammond, formerly of Newcastle United, has a huge task ahead of him in this transfer window.

It is vital that Leeds look to bring in players who can succeed in the Championship, and are also hungry to play for the club. It is important that these rumoured exits for players not wanting to stick around are finalised in order to provide a fresh start for the new manager.

HULL, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Ryan Manning of Swansea City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Swansea City at the MKM Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Hull, England. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Leeds must act fast in the window now, as rumoured targets such as Gustavo Hamer of Coventry City and Ryan Manning of Swansea City will most likely be in hot demand if their current clubs cannot keep hold of them. Waiting around to find the perfect managerial candidate may not be an option for Leeds if they hope to have a competitive playing staff next season.

Long term plans

However, it can be understood why caution is being held around any major decisions at the club. As new owners, 49ers Enterprises will want to ensure their long-term investment is protected too. Finding the ideal head coach to take the club forward is undoubtedly a huge decision for the club to take, and must be the right choice first time.

The club in this interim period should, however, be looking at securing the futures of players they see integral to the club in the future. Players like Cody Drameh, for example, need to be given assurances that they will have a role to play for the club both next season and in the long term, should the club hope to progress.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Cody Drameh of Luton Town. during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final match between Coventry City and Luton Town at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Away from the playing field, it is understandable why Leeds have not rushed into finding a long-term solution for the director of football role which was most recently occupied by Victor Orta, now of Sevilla.

While Norwich City's Stuart Webber has been looked at, it is important that Leeds' owners are certain of who they want to occupy that role as it will shape their entire recruitment model long-term.

Unity

Last season was undoubtedly hard for the club and for its fans, so it is clear that Leeds United need to bring some togetherness back to the club. The takeover was the first big step, and there was an overwhelmingly positive reaction within the fanbase. But now it is time to push on and provide Leeds fans with cause for optimism next season.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Leeds fans of all ages support their team during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Nick Hammond's appointment was the first step, and surely the new head coach, whose appointment cannot be too far away, will be the next step towards Leeds' plan of an instant Premier League return.

Leeds must act swiftly after appointing a new manager and secure signings that will bring excitement to their fanbase. The signings they make must come soon if Leeds hope to integrate them properly during pre-season, which is just around the corner.