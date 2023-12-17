Van Dijk criticises Man Utd’s approach in Anfield stalemate

Virgil van Dijk claimed only one team were “trying to win the game” after Manchester United held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield with a defiant defensive display but one lacking much attacking intent.

The frustration in failing to win at Anfield for the first time this season and thereby relinquishing top spot in the Premier League was captured by the Liverpool captain.

Liverpool created more attempts and had more possession than their visitors, however, Rasmus Hojlund missed the clearest chance when his double effort was stopped by Alisson. Yet, that did not prevent Van Dijk from voicing his opinion on the away side’s approach.

“If you see how we played the game, we had most of the ball and created some opportunities. There was only one team trying to win the game,” Van Dijk argued.

“Obviously they are not in the best phase. Coming here you are wary of the threat we have. We should have won it today. It is frustrating because we were superior in all aspects. In the end they are buzzing with a point and we are disappointed with a point.”

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former United captain Roy Keane accused Van Dijk of arrogance for his post-match comments. “We heard Van Dijk speaking there, obviously a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing United like that,” he said.

“He needs to be reminded himself, he’s playing for a club that’s won one title in 30-odd years. He said only one team wanted to win, Man United are buzzing with the point. Man United are in a difficult place, like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many a year. So maybe that bit of arrogance backfired on him today.”

"Liverpool had opportunities and they didn't take them, that's their own fault, nothing to do with Manchester United."



Roy Keane was not a fan of Virgil van Dijk saying Liverpool were the only side that were trying to win 😳 pic.twitter.com/ktmQuQb10x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 17, 2023

Keane added: “I played Liverpool many a time and they were pretty pleased with a draw. I didn’t like his message. I think he’s out of order.”

Erik ten Hag, the United manager, refused to be drawn on Van Dijk’s assessment, saying: “It’s his opinion.” He also gave little away when it came to his view on Diogo Dalot’s sending off for a pair of quick-fire bookings for dissent, adding: “I will leave the judgement to you”.

But Ten Hag did praise the manner in which his team fought for a draw after back-to-back home defeats to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich.

“The way we defended it was almost perfect,” he said. “When we made a mistake there was always a team-mate to sort it out. I think that is the big win from today, we have to keep this and bring this every game.

“Always you have to fight for each other. At Manchester United it is always the same — we against the rest.

“We mentioned it [last season’s 7-0] before the game but I said to them that last year we played Liverpool three times. We lost one time but we beat them two times.

“We are capable of beating Liverpool and we proved today we are capable of it if we bring this on the pitch in every game. First of all, we are a hard team to beat but from that point, we can go and win games and we can win big games.”

'We should have scored'

For Jurgen Klopp’s side it was a missed opportunity to go back to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Arsenal before the two sides meet each other at Anfield on Saturday.

“I saw a lot of good things, the one thing I don’t like is the result. We should have scored,” Klopp said.

“We were in a rush in moments but I liked a lot the intensity of the game and the start to the game. Everyone saw what we wanted, our counter-pressing was good as a group and we didn’t let them out.

“I can’t remember such a dominant performance against Man Utd — even the 7-0 [last season]. Now it’s 0-0 they probably feel slightly better than us. Of course we can improve and now we are in a situation all of a sudden where you are really disappointed when you draw against United.”

Meanwhile, before the game a bottle was thrown at United’s team bus as it made its way to the stadium entrance on Anfield Road, where a large contingent of supporters gather to welcome the coaches.

Liverpool immediately condemned the “reprehensible” actions of the supporters responsible, releasing a statement vowing to issue bans to those identified.

“We are aware of footage of the incident circulating online and are working with Merseyside Police, to fully investigate and identify those responsible,” the club said.