Rob Edwards: "involved" Luton "growing" into league ahead of Bournemouth clash

Many wrote Luton off completely at the start of their first season in the Premier League. However, after a difficult yet still rewarding week - where the Hatters ran both Arsenal and Manchester City to the wire - manager Rob Edwards was adamant his team have integrated well.

Edwards often cited "performance" on Friday afternoon, however just that final push to victory is what his side have missed. Coming up against Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side who have just hit form, Luton will look to bounce back after agonising battles with the clubs he labeled as "two of the best in the world".

Team News

Edwards began by addressing the charges for a side that has missed key men through injury. Proceedings began with positive news regarding Chiedozie Ogbene among others.

“Chieo’s back available which is good news for us. Gabe Osho as well. Issa Kabore is available again after not being able to play against his parent club. So yeah, we’ve got a few. We said over the few weeks, we’ll be getting some back to full strength which is a real positive.”

Despite the good start, questions then came in regarding the suspension of Marvelous Nakamba and who replaced him. Edwards, however, was confident that his side could compete without the Zimbabwean.

“Yeah, fair play to Marv. I don’t think he was fully fit and he is a big blow when he’s missing. We do miss him but it gives an opportunity to someone else. We’ve always said that. We’ll never make any excuses if we’re missing players. We’ve got a squad we fully believe in and it gives someone else a chance.”

Is there a start for Sambi Lokonga?

“Potentially, we know we’ve got Pelly (Ruddock-Mpanzu) and Clicks (Jordan Clark) in that area, so I’ve got really good options and a big decision to make. But I’m really confident that whoever we go with, they’ll be able to perform and get us what we need for this game. We’re going to need energy, quality, aggression and be able to take the ball and be brave. I feel all three of those players are capable of doing that.”

Reaction to recent challenges, four points adrift from safety

While the in-game attitude has been consistent with Edwards' side - results haven't exactly gone Town's way. With the team now four points adrift of safety, Edwards was asked if he still believed whether he was heading in the right direction to keep Luton up.

“I think so. Ultimately my job, our job is trying to get points and go about that by trying to perform well. We believe we perform well. It’s hard to go toe to toe with Arsenal and Manchester City, but I thought - and we reviewed the games again - that we were really brave. The players were outstanding. I was actually able to sleep better after those two losses than I did after the Brentford loss. I felt like that wasn’t us at the Brentford game. But those two games, that was us. If we’re going to lose, we lose by being brave and leaving it all out there and I felt we did that.”

“We’ve spoke about (safety) as a group and the importance of picking up points. It’s a balance, we can’t guarantee a win or a draw. The performance is everything and that’s really, really key. I love the way that we’re involved and how we’re growing into the league. That is my focus, but we are talking a lot now about ‘this has got to transmit into points.”

From performances: has the outside perception of Luton Town changed?

What Rob Edwards has taken on with Luton, has effectively been more belonging to a handful of clubs than that of the regular promotion pushing sides from the Championship. Not to discredit Luton's rise, but people expected the club to fare worse. Edwards reacted to the notion of changing the outlook regarding Luton Town Football Club as Jack Grealish was one of a City persuasion to praise the Hatters' determination.

“Maybe. I did say that after one of those games. Maybe we’re starting to change the narrative a little bit around Luton Town but in the end that’s not too important. What is important, is getting the points required. The performances have been good and as I say, they have been brave. They’ve been entertaining, but I think taking those two teams, two of the best teams in world football - close, everyone does deserve a lot of credit. Because, we are giving a lot away to those teams. But that’s the Premier League - everyone can beat everyone.

“We didn’t get anything, but I do think we can take a lot from those games.”

Heading to Bournemouth with clean sheet chatter lurking

Bournemouth of late, are a club reformed. Iraola has turned the tables amidst initial calls for his departure. Edwards praised the Spaniard after his side have managed to collect 16 points from the last seven games.

“It’s really impressive. I think they’ve been building nicely and again, they’ve probably deserved more points in those early stages than they actually got as well. But really impressive performances, they’ve deservedly got the wins and the points that they have. They deserve all the plaudits that they’re getting. Andoni’s doing a fantastic job at changing the way that they play and finding results in the Premier League. I know it’s difficult and I have a lot of respect for what he’s doing.”

Ultimately, while Edwards demonstrates trademark respect, his job is to win football matches. An undermining point in the face of Luton's grit and tenacity, has been the lack of a clean sheet so far this term. The manager opened up about defensive frailty and drew on personal experience to demonstrate his midset.

“It’s really difficult for us. I remember Ian Holloway actually talking to us when we were at Blackpool saying about “I want to just score more than the opposition” and it was that belief and confidence to suggest that again if we do concede - just put the ball down and “let’s go and score more than the opposition.

"I do want that mentality, I don’t want us to concede goals in the first place. No one does. But the reality is, it’s going to happen in this league. Of course we want to keep clean sheets. We’re doing a lot of work at both ends of the pitch to improve and be better. But the reality is, we’re going up against such talented players that it’s hard to keep that clean sheet.”