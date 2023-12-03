Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United: Post-Match Player Ratings

Manchester United were soundly beaten by Newcastle United, despite what the scoreline may suggest, in a dismal display at St James' Park.

The only goal of the game was scored by Anthony Gordon. It was scored after some build-up play which resulted in the ball being played in behind Luke Shaw to Kieran Trippier, who subsequently squared it to Gordon.

The scoreline ended up flattering the visitors as the balance during the game was dominated soundly by Newcastle, who will feel as if they should have scored more.

Anthony Gordon scores the winner.

Player Ratings - Newcastle United

Nick Pope - 6/10 - Pope did not have much to do overall. However when on the ball he looked comfortable, and his passing was decent throughout the match.

Kieran Trippier - 9/10 - A mighty performance from the England international. He had the beating of both Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho throughout and this did not change throughout. A quality performance deemed just deserts as he assisted Gordon.

Jamaal Lascelles - 6/10 - Did not have a lot to do, but marshalled Anthony Martial when called upon.

Fabian Schar - 8/10 - Dictated play from the back line, and drove through United when given the opportunity. An incredible performance all round.

Tino Livramento - 8/10 - Was extremely efficient at keeping Marcus Rashford quiet and dominated the left-hand side of the pitch.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7/10 - Broke up play when called upon defensively and dictated the tempo of Newcastle's build-up very efficiently.

Lewis Miley - 7/10 - Wasn't scared at either making a tackle or taking on a player, it was an extremely mature performance from the young man.

Joelinton - 8/10 - His physical presence was dominating as he cut through the Manchester United midfield. Completely outfought Scott McTominay throughout the game.

Joelinton Holds off Scott McTominay.

Miguel Almiron - 6/10 - Provided options when other players were in position, however did not do much with the ball himself.

Alexander Isak - 6/10 - Did not manage to affect the game as much as he would have liked. He was best when he was dropping deep to drag a Manchester United centre-back out of position.

Anthony Gordon - 7/10 - Appeared to struggle with an injury throughout but he seemed fine when he broke away from Aaron Wan-Bissaka to score what would be the winner for Newcastle.

Player Ratings - Manchester United

Andre Onana - 5/10 - Looked comfortable when making saves but was poor with his distribution and was left stranded by a Kieran Trippier free-kick which found the crossbar.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 4/10 - Struggled to contain Gordon all night and lost track of him completely for the goal.

Harry Maguire - 8/10 - Provided a real bright spot for United fans. Was heroic at defending his box and when on the ball he looked composed and confident.

Harry Maguire applauds the away support.

Luke Shaw - 6/10 - Did well at defending his box, not looking out of place as one of the two central defenders. However, when playing with the ball his passes were often short and misplaced.

Diogo Dalot - 3/10 - Was really poor going forward and created nothing. His first touch was poor throughout and was completely anonymous defending. Often absent when covering the overlap.

Scott McTominay - 4/10 - Offered nothing on the ball. Was never an option to receive the ball from either the other midfielders or a defender. And looked weak when going in for challenges.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10 - Looked very mature on the balland tried to create space but was not enough to create anything. An example of effort which should shame some of the other more experienced players.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10 - Started the game brightly, moving the ball forwards, however when the team lost control of possession his influence faded.

Marcus Rashford - 3/10 - Showed very little effort after the initial attempts to beat his man and was absent completely when asked to follow his runner for most of the game.

Marcus Rashford during the match.

Alejandro Garnacho - 5/10 - Failed to create much of anything however looked bright when given the rare opportunity to make a run.

Anthony Martial - 3/10 - Was a poor goal threat throughout the game, offered no hold-up play and when tasked to press it seemed lacklustre and half-hearted.