Sheffield United v Manchester United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 9, 2023

Club football returns this weekend after another round of international action played out over the past fortnight. Manchester United will be looking for consecutive Premier League wins for the first time this season in their first fixture with Sheffield United since the 2020/21 campaign.

It would be also for the first time since the back end of last season where they won four successive games to secure Champions League football, though Erik ten Hag and his side have struggled thus far.

An injury time Scott McTominay brace against Brentford in the last round of league action saw Man United come from behind at Old Trafford, ending their run of consecutive defeats at home.

The Blades' search for a first Premier League win since their return to the top flight will continue at the weekend. A 3-1 defeat at Craven Cottage before the break was Sheffield's fourth consecutive loss.

Former Red Devil Paul Heckingbottom would have been happy with his side still level heading into the last 15 minutes against Fulham, though a Wesley Foderingham own goal helped see Sheffield remain winless.

(Photo by Alex Pantling via Getty Images)

Team News

Sheffield United

Like Ten Hag, Sheffield boss Heckingbottom has had his fare share of injury issues that have hampered any type of progress so far this season.

Updates are to come on the conditions of George Baldock, William Osula, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Max Lowe and Ben Osborn whilst midfielder Tom Davies will remain out for longer period.

Chris Basham and captain John Egan both remain out with respective injuries.

Manchester United

The injury table at Old Trafford has become a little lighter since the international break. Sergio Reguilon is back in contention after missing out since the 1-0 win at Burnley, though Casemiro is unavailable after a knock he sustained on duty with Brazil.

It is unclear whether Raphael Varane will be available after he returned to training this week, whilst young starlet Kobbie Mainoo is back with the squad after being out since pre-season.

Antony could be in line for his first start since his return the squad, though the conditions of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Amad is unclear.

Kobbie Mainoo back in training. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Likely Lineups

Sheffield United

Foderingham; Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Thomas, Bogle, Hamer, Souza, Norwood (c); Archer, McBurnie

Manchester United

Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Reguilon; Amrabat, Mount, Fernandes (c); Antony, Hojlund, Rashford

Key Players

Sheffield United - Gustavo Hamer

In a season where there have been few highlights, midfielder Gustavo Hamer has been a shining light for the Blade's this season and has been unfortunate to not win points for his side.

Currently the top scorer (2) in a struggling side in front of goal this season, Hamer has netted where both times Sheffield could have got more out of the game.

A smart first time finish against the run of play at Tottenham was cancelled out twice cruelly in injury time by both Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Hamer striking the opener against Spurs. (Photo by Ryan Pierse via Getty Images)

Before then a spectacular curling effort to equalise at the City Ground just minutes after the restart could've earned Sheffield an important point but Chris Wood's late winner denied them once more.

Hamer has shown a blend of technique and accuracy with his goals, and has proven to be more than a threat in front of goal. Though he will hope his goals can turn into points sooner rather than later for a Sheffield side who desperately need to find a first win.

Manchester United - Rasmus Hojlund

Scepticism and questions were posed when Man United splashed the cash on Rasmus Hojlund in the summer, but his recent performances have been clear to see why.

The Dane has scored four goals so far this season for club and country, whilst three of those have come for Man United albeit in their first two Champions League group games.

His pace, power and finesse were all on show in the narrow defeat to Galatasaray, particularly in his second goal where he breezed past his chasing marker before delightfully dinking over Fernando Muslera.

Hojlund scoring his second against Galatasaray. (Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images via Getty Images)

Hojlund has shown all the attributes to become a top centre forward in Europe, something Man United have been dying out for since yes, Robin van Persie.

The forward does still await his first Premier League goal however, a feat he has been denied by VAR, though with his confidence growing and play improving, it can only be a matter of time, right?

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The fixture will take place at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

When is the match?

The match is set to kick off at 20:00pm BST on Saturday 21st October.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning from 19:45pm BST.