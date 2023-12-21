Mikel Arteta says 'it's going to be a special night under the floodlights' at Anfield

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans after the team's victory during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The bragging rights to sit in first place on Christmas Day, with the exception of a draw and Aston Villa winning, comes down to Saturday evening's fixture between Arsenal and Liverpool.

While Jurgen Klopp's side did return to winning ways mid-week with a 5-1 thrashing of West Ham in the Carabao Cup, they were unable to take all three points against Manchester United in the league and subsequently failed to maintain their league-leader status.

Arsenal took full advantage, and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz ensured a professional 2-0 victory against 'bogey side' Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

However, for the Gunners to prevail in Merseyside remains a huge challenge that has yet to be overcome. The Reds are unbeaten in their last 19 home games and haven't lost to Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield since 2012, with boss Mikel Arteta featuring in the side that struck late to seal an important win.

Roughly 11 years on from that date, Arteta is no stranger to breaking losing streaks and will be hoping to do so again. The Arsenal boss discussed what to expect from his opponents, the controversial prospect of the European Super League and reflecting on four years in charge during his press conference on Friday morning.

Here are four main points from the conference:

On team news:

The Gunners remain in a similar position to this time last year, with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey out with new injuries. Jurrien Timber is still midway through his rehabilitation program, having sustained a long-term injury in the first game of the season, while Fabio Viera has been sidelined with a short-term issue.

They have also been without Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny, who are doubts for Saturday's tie. Quizzed on team news for the trip to Anfield, Arteta said, "He [Partey] is still finalising his rehab and hasn't trained with the team yet. Mo Elneny will hopefully train with us this afternoon and Jorginho is still a doubt."

Tomiyasu and Jorginho are both undoubtedly losses for the Gunners, with the former doing a stellar job keeping Liverpool's dangerman, Mohammed Salah, quiet from stamping his mark. The latter has provided more comfortability and reassurance in the midfield three, notably during the latter stages of the match.

On their European Super League stance:

Round Two of the European Super League rumours swirled around on Thursday morning, with a new proposal from A22 Sports, pioneered by Barcelona and Real Madrid, directing a new initiative to replace the Champions League.

Amid much controversy from the criticism it received two years ago, Arsenal confirmed that their stance had remained unchanged in an official statement released on Friday morning, stating that they 'will continue to play in UEFA competitions and continue to work with fellow European clubs and the ECA'.

When asked for his own opinion on the club's stance, Arteta responded, "Very clear, exactly the same. We remain in the same position, we love playing in the Champions League and we will continue to do so."

Arteta also remained reassured about ensuring that football belongs to the fans, answering, "Supporters and the passion they bring to the game is the reason they are the most important part of the game because they are the absolute protagonists considering they make this game so enjoyable. We have to look after them and their opinion is important."

On allowing Liverpool to earn results from losing positions:

While Liverpool are unbeaten in their past ten home league games against Arsenal, five of them have come from falling behind. This includes last year's enticing battle between the two sides, with the Reds clawing back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a valuable point.

Having previously described Anfield as an immensely tough place to come to, the Arsenal manager is assured that his players now know how to tackle the atmosphere and maintain momentum when they are on top.

"They know. They have experienced that for many years now. For this group of players now this is the third, fourth time that they have been there (Anfield). A few years ago, it was the first time for most of them and maybe you have to clarify and explain certain things. I don’t think that is necessary now."

Arteta also reinforced the importance of the occasion. A win guarantees top spot for Christmas, and puts either side in a more advantageous position in the quest for Premier League success.

"It’s going to be a great atmosphere. The two teams are in a really good moment, really good position, really strong position. They are going to be well placed to win it and to go for it. It’s going to be an intense match."

On ending 'losing streaks' while in charge:

Last week's victory against Brighton marked the first win against the Seagulls at home in three years. Similar occasions have seen Arteta's side prevail against Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs, where they have broken self-proclaimed 'cursed' losing streaks against these clubs.

It has been close to 12 years, excluding the Carabao Cup and Community Shield victories, since the Gunners have managed to come away from Anfield with a win.

However, with Arteta focusing on making the defence more stable this season, both sets of fans will be expecting a tighter affair, where it may be a case of who will be more prolific on the night.

"We have done it at Old Trafford, we have done it at Stamford Bridge and many other places where we haven't done it for years. This is the next challenge. Go there and win. If you want to be at the top you have to go to those places and be dominant. That's what we're going to try to do," Arteta declared during the conference.

Reflecting on four years as Arsenal boss:

The Spaniard celebrated four years in charge on Wednesday, having replaced interim manager Freddie Ljungberg in December 2019 after Unai Emery was sacked.

Although a large opportunity at domestic success was squandered last season, Arsenal have been fairly successful under the reigns of Arteta. Alongside winning the FA Cup and Community Shield, the side has undergone a colossal transformation that has steered them into giants in not only the Premier League, but arguably the Champions League as well.

Arteta took the chance to reflect on his tenure at the club, but was adamant about what there is still to achieve with Arsenal in the present.

"We still haven’t won enough important things. We want to be better and more successful. We’ve achieved a lot together in those four years. That’s thanks to the people who have been with us together on this journey and the ones behind us as well.

I am really happy where we are and how we have achieved things, and how we have behaved through difficult moments, through good moments, and the involvement of everybody at the football club and how they feel that they have participated building what we are doing. It is a joy to be here with these people and willing to be better, because we are for sure not satisfied."