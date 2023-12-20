Liverpool 5-1 West Ham: Jones scores twice as Liverpool romp into Carabao Cup semi-finals

Liverpool breezed through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 5-1 demolition of West Ham at Anfield.



“Easy! Easy! Easy!” sang the Kop and neatly summed up a more than satisfactory evening for Jurgen Klopp and his team.



The Reds did not even have to break stride to comprehensively dispatch West Ham.

The home team dominated this game from start to finish and the only thing that took time was for it to be fully reflected in the scoreline.

Once West Ham started to come apart at the seams in the second half, Klopp’s side ran riot, eventually putting five past their sorry visitors and, in turn, reaching a record 19th League Cup semi-final where they will face Fulham over two legs.

After the rather turgid fare dished up in the goalless draw with Manchester United, Liverpool more than made up for their stalemate here and whet the locals’ appetite ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with league leaders Arsenal.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s spectacular opener set the tone with Curtis Jones scoring twice, Mo Salah coming off the bench to score his customary goal and Cody Gakpo also making it onto the scoresheet.

West Ham could not lay a glove on the home side. They did not register their first shot until the 71st minute and although Jarrod Bowen’s goal was well-taken, it was no more than a consolation for the 6,000 hardy supporters who had admirably made the trip in blustery and wet conditions.

Story of the game

Liverpool always seem to be quick out of the blocks at Anfield lately, but sustaining that momentum throughout a full game has been their shortcoming.



Again they started with intent against West Ham with Harvey Elliott twice sending shots narrowly wide of Alphonse Areola’s post from the edge of the area early on.

The hosts’ inevitable breakthrough came on 28 minutes when Jarell Quansah dispossessed Said Benrahma and picked out Szoboszlai. The Hungary captain was in space on the right of the West Ham area and carefully swept an unstoppable long-range shot into the far corner of Areola’s goal.

Anfield is becoming accustomed to fine goals from the new signing, and this latest strike certainly sent the home gallery into raptures.



Whether Liverpool could build on their lead and make it more comfortable was the next question. Gakpo deftly met Elliott’s cross before the break but could only send it wide as Liverpool’s lead remained a single goal at the interval.

However, Klopp’s team didn’t let up and Jones started to come into his own. He turned well in midfield before finding Darwin Nunez, who then returned the pass to the academy graduate.

Jones was then able to run towards the near post and threaded a shot through Areola’s legs to double Liverpool’s lead.

West Ham looked bereft. And when Mohammed Kudus’s tame effort drifted over Caoimhin Kelleher’s crossbar, there were ironic cheers from the away support.



They didn’t see the funny side in Liverpool’s third, however. Substitute Ibrahima Konate waltzed upfield unchallenged and found Gakpo and his shot flew into the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

Bowen did pull one back out of nothing when racing on to Ben Johnson’s ball over the top. The 27-year-old, on his birthday, cut back inside of Quansah and curled a lovely finished around Kelleher.

Yet, that was very much the outlier in an otherwise one-sided contest. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah, both on as substitutes, combined for the home side’s fourth goal. The full-back released his team-mate with a first-time pass out of defence and Salah made no mistake with the finish only seconds after squandering an open goal following Nunez striking the post.

Jones applied the coup de grace late on by easing through a bunch of half-hearted tackles and guiding the ball into the far corner.

Player of the game

Curtis Jones

The midfielder staked his claim for a place in the starting XI against Arsenal at the weekend with a man of the match performance.



His goals topped off a great performance, the second being truly exquisite.