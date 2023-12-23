Aston Villa 1-1 Sheffield United: Post-Match Player Ratings

Aston Villa



Emiliano Martínez - 7

Was not called into action much, but did his job when needed. The Argentinian couldn't do much to prevent The Blades' goal as it was fired from point-blank range. Martínez made a good, "one for the cameras" type save a few minutes prior to that to deny Ollie Norwood.

Lucas Digne - 7

Consistently dealt with aimless long-balls from Sheffield United all evening. Was good at getting up and down that left-wing, but the end product was never quite right, which is what Villa really needed. However; they looked worse off once he was substituted.

Clement Lenglet - 6

Came into the starting 11 to replace the injured Pau Torres. Did well to track back and keep up with the constant threat of a Sheffield United counter-attack. Lenglet could have been tighter to Archer for Sheffield United's goal though.

Ezri Konsa - 7

Apart from almost scoring a hilarious own-goal when he sliced a clearance under no pressure, Konsa was as solid as ever at the back for Villa and commanded that high line well.

Matty Cash - 5

Cash was clearly the weakest point in Villa's defence. When Hamer came on, he always had the beating of Cash.

Jacob Ramsey - 5

Ramsey let some sloppiness creep into his game which hindered Villa. For example, he was the player grabbing onto Foderingham's arm which led to Bailey's tap-in being ruled out. While the foul was soft, there was no need for Bailey to give Sheffield United a get-out-of-jail-free card.

Douglas Luiz - 8

Luiz was at the heart of every move for Villa. The whipped cross he provided for the equalising goal sumptuous.

John McGinn - 6

While McGinn kept Villa ticking and provided that crucial box-to-box engine, he also failed to make a creative spark to break Sheffield United's defence. He was also sent flying by Hamer's cut back leaving the square ball to goal scorer Archer. The Scotsman's set-piece delivery was good all evening also.

Leon Bailey - 6

The most inform Villain at the moment, Bailey blew hot and cold in this match. He tucked away Watkins' pass across the box nicely, only for it be disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Moussa Diaby - 5

Diaby failed to make anything of the numerous half chances he was provided with.

Ollie Watkins - 6

Watkins was unlucky not to earn a penalty in the first-half after being tussled down by Souza. Played that lovely ball across to Bailey for the disallowed goal. Watkins didn't miss any clear cut chance but didn't create any either.

Substitutes

Nicolò Zaniolo - 8

Came on with eight minutes of normal time left and scored Villa's equaliser. What more can you ask of a late substitute?

Jhon Durán and Alex Moreno - 6

Both of these players were brought on at 74' in like-for-like swaps. Other than providing fresh legs, they made minimal impact on the game in the time that they had.

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham - 8

Dealing well with everything that came his way, Foderingham can be proud his performance, especially after a few rocky weeks beforehand. He deserved a clean-sheet and was desperately unlucky not to get one.

Auston Trusty - 6

The former Birmingham City man was given a fiery reception from the Villa Park faithful. While the American dealt with aerial balls all evening, he struggled to face up against Diaby and Ramsey in one-on-one situations, often being forced to commit fouls dangerously close to the box.

Jack Robinson - 6

While struggling to find the right ball out to relieve pressure (just like his wider centre-backs), Robinson did the basics very well and was the centre piece of a rigid, no-nonsense defence.

George Baldock - 6

Also solid in the air but careless with the ball, Baldock was very fortunate that Bailey's finish was ruled out. He made the wrong decision when playing out the back in that moment, and in many other instances.

Yasser Larouci - 8

Being Sheffield United's best player for most of the game, Larouci used his physicality to win the ball back off of the weaker Jacob Ramsey many times, giving United a few seconds to breath every now and again. It was a shame that Chris Wilder felt that he had to be substituted because he was booked at 51'.

Ollie Norwood - 6

Frequently rushed to get the ball forward as quickly as possible, and so kept on sending it straight back to Villa for them to try and crack the code again. Norwood tested Martínez with a lovely out-swinging effort just before United took the lead.

Vinícius de Souza - 5

Was a liability for United on set pieces, as he kept on tugging at Watkins dangerously. It never really clicked between him and Norwood.

Jayden Bogle - 6

Was disciplined in tracking back after providing an option on the break for Sheffield United.

Andre Brooks - 7

The 20 year-old looked like an experienced Premier League player, keeping the ball better than his teammates did. He appeared calm and collected, playing that extra pass which eased pressure off United.

Anis Slimane - 6

Would have benefitted from the ball being played to his feet more regularly. Slimane struggled to show his quality on the ball in the more direct system - a reflection on how his season has gone so far.

Cameron Archer - 8

The ex-Villa player was muscled out for most the game by Konsa and Lenglet, but was clinical when it counted. Opening up the body to finish in the calm manner that he did showed that Sheffield United still have some quality finishing available to them in this survival fight.

Substitutes

James McAtee - 7

Took the free-kick quickly which lead to United's goal. Provided more threat going forward than Slimane, who he came on for.

Max Lowe - 7

Played very well when he came on, providing as much threat as Larouci who he came on for, while also fulfilling his defensive duties.

Gustavo Hamer - 8

Made a fantastic case to Chris Wilder as to why he should be starting every week. He was strong on the ball and gave United the chance to finally move up as a group by holding play up. Hamer's composed pass to Archer after selling McGinn a dream for United's goal rounded up a complete performance for Hamer, all the space of 41 minutes.

Oli McBurnie - 7

The Scotsman was only on the pitch for eight minutes but won many fouls and legally wasted as much time as he could. He also didn't elbow anyone in the face this week, which is a massive step forward for him.