Liverpool’s busy cup month starts with ‘tricky’ Arsenal assignment

After a frantic December, Liverpool find themselves with plenty to play for in January: a place at the top of the Premier League to maintain and a berth in the Carabao Cup final to secure.

However, Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie away to Arsenal arguably represents the toughest challenge in a month described by manager Jurgen Klopp as “busy, but not crazy busy” compared to the recent period.

If December was largely defined by the number of games Liverpool had to play — five in 13 days was the headline figure Klopp used — then the coming month, which includes a scheduled winter break, is notable for the type of matches they will undertake.

Liverpool could play up to seven games in January, with four of them cup ties. Whereas there are only three outings in the league.

Ask any Liverpool supporter — and any player, for that matter — and they will say the Premier League remains the bread and butter. Nevertheless, for a manager and squad that believe they could and should have more silverware to their name despite their achievements in recent seasons, these cup games are significant.

With the trip to the Emirates Stadium coming six days after Liverpool’s last game, Monday’s 4-2 home league win over Newcastle United, there is sufficient turnaround time to lessen the need for heavy rotation. Player availability could also play into that.

It was less than two weeks ago that Arsenal drew 1-1 at Anfield in the league and Klopp believes this tie is “probably the most tricky draw you can get”. But the Liverpool manager made it clear that it will take on the same importance as next week’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at home to Fulham.

“I don’t know if Arsenal is a game to rotate. I don’t know if we have 100 per cent the opportunity to do it. It’s not as if we have the biggest squad available,” Klopp said.

“We have players available and we can line the team up 100 per cent — a good team, and I think that is what we will do. If that looks afterwards like rotation, then I don’t know that.

“Three days later we have another game, that is true. But we can think about that game when the [FA Cup tie] is over. That is what we usually do.

“Both have the same importance — there is nothing in between. We want to win these games, we want to go to the [Carabao Cup] final but we want to go to the next round [of the FA Cup] as well.”

'Nobody can play like Salah'

Liverpool are now without Mohamed Salah, who has 26 goal involvements so far this campaign, and Wataru Endo, the recipient of the club’s December Player of the Month award, as they both take part in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Klopp hopes both will return injury-free sooner rather than later but, for now, he must seek to extract even more from the players at his disposal. “I said ‘good luck and come back healthy’,” he said.

“Now we have to deal with it and we will deal with it. I am pretty positive we will find a way but obviously we have to show that on the pitch. I think we played against West Ham [in last month’s Carabao Cup quarter-final] without Mo on that side and Harvey Elliott played there.

“We have different offensive options who can all play that wing in a different way. Nobody else can play like Mo, it is not possible — we just have to use the boys with their skills.

Getty: John Powell

“Do we want to play without Mo? No. In the past we didn’t have to do it often but we always found a way. But we play Arsenal and you can lose to Arsenal with Mo Salah so it’s possible to lose to them without him.”

Klopp also confirmed that Dominik Szoboszlai’s hamstring injury will keep him out for at least the next two fixtures. “Dom is very positive, doesn’t have a lot of pain but we have to wait a little bit,” the Liverpool manager said.

The club have also recalled Owen Beck from his loan spell at Dundee United. The 21-year-old is needed as cover given that Klopp has lost his two left-backs, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, to injury, and could feature this weekend.

“At Dundee he made big steps and the situation here is clear,” Klopp added. “We have lost two of our left-backs and so I think it makes sense with a boy that we like. It works for us so we bring him back.”