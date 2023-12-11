Four Things We Learnt From VfB Stuttgart's Draw Against Bayer Leverkusen

STUTTGART, GERMANY - DECEMBER 10: Lukas Hradecky of Bayer Leverkusen punches the ball during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at MHPArena on December 10, 2023 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Stuttgart battled out a close game with Bayer Leverkusen to earn a point at home against the first-placed Leverkusen who managed to remain unbeaten for this entire Bundesliga campaign.

A goal from Chris Führich in the first half meant that Stuttgart took the lead whilst registering a tally of almost three xG to Leverkusen's tally of well under one.



Leverkusen's struggles came to an end in the second half through a goal by Florian Wirtz and with each team making one half their own a draw ended up being the correct result.

This result meant Leverkusen remained top of the table widening the gap to four points (granted Bayern have a match in hand).

Stuttgart stayed in third position following the match and edged closer to a top-four finish for the calendar year seeing as Borussia Dortmund lost to Leipzig.

Stuttgart Don’t Look Like Slowing Down Anytime Soon

The loss of Serhou Guirassy to the Africa Cup of Nations next year will be a huge challenge for Stuttgart but until then they do not look like dropping points anytime soon.

An initial backup striker for Stuttgart in Deniz Undav has now cemented his spot in the starting eleven and in doing so has scored eight goals this Bundesliga campaign.

Undav's form this season has meant he will be in Julian Nagelsmann's plans for next summer's home EURO 2024 after Undav confirmed he would declare for Germany.

Also, given Undav's form it seems Stuttgart are in good hands when Guirassy is out playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Leverkusen Can Take This Title Race To the Latter Stages

Bayer Leverkusen have been so good this season and have not halted during any game this season during their immense unbeaten run.

This in mind, it is safe to say they pose a huge threat to Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title dominance.

Dominant in defence as well as attack, Leverkusen have not failed to score in a single game this season with the game against Stuttgartbeing their lowest scoring tie this Bundesliga campaign.

No team has ever gone unbeaten for more than 36 games in the Bundesliga (a record held by Bayern Munich and Hamburg).

Leverkusen will no doubt have this in the back of their mind as they play through the rest of the season.

Bayer Leverkusen have finished as Bundesliga runners up a record five times without winning the trophy and will wish this year will break that curse.

Florian Wirtz is Back and the Bundesliga Should be Wary

Following speculation he would be left out of the squad on Sunday with injury, Florian Wirtz managed to get himself on the scoresheet after being handed a start by Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso.

With nine goal contributions this campaign, Wirtz looks like he is back to being one of the Bundesliga's best midfielders.

Following spurts of long-term injury in recent years, this campaign will be an uplift in spirits for the Germany international.

Originally signing from Köln in 2020 as an academy prospect, the Leverkusen midfielder will hope to bring Leverkusen their first ever Bundesliga success.

Chris Führich Has Definitely Earnt His First Germany call-up

Chris Führich recently received his first ever Germany call up this season for the games in October against USA and Mexico.

He played his first ever Germany appearance as a substitute in the game against the USA.

Führich has registered nine goal contributions this season and has become a key player in Stuttgart's hunt for European football this campaign.



Despite tailing off in recent weeks, Führich has picked himself up and once again become a player Stuttgart heavily rely on.

He, like Undav, will be someone Stuttgart rely on with key players being out during the January and February international tournaments.