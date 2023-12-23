Liverpool are contenders not pretenders in title race but issues remain

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal proves that they will be contenders for the Premier League title rather than pretenders for the throne.

The Reds were sensational at times as they pinned Arsenal back and imposed their game on the visitors.

However, the visitors started well and adapted their game plan to stop playing into the hosts’ hands.

Both sides will be right up there come May, and whilst recent history suggests that they can, if Manchester City cannot sort their issues out, one of these two sides will lift the title.

However, there are a few issues that Liverpool need to sort out if they are to bring a second title in 33 years to Merseyside.

Final third issues

Just like we witnessed in the 0-0 draw to Manchester United last weekend, the Reds lacked composure when they got into the final third against the Gunners.

Mohamed Salah got their goal, a fantastic finish from a brilliant long pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, right now, it feels like they a reliant on moments of magic to score and win a game rather than having clinical forwards, excluding Salah, the likes of which they had with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in big games.

Getty: Andy Powell

The Egyptian is the only attacker that is firing for Jurgen Klopp’s side right now, in fact, he is the only Liverpool forward to have scored a Premier League goal in the past month and is off to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Luis Diaz’s last goal in the league was the equaliser against Luton, back in November.

Darwin Nunez has not scored since October in the Premier League, meanwhile, you have to cast your mind back to September against Tottenham Hotspur for Cody Gakpo’s last league strike.

The Uruguayan has been unlucky, he is getting into the right positions and his link-up play has improved drastically from last season, he has hit the woodwork five times and his expected goals on target tally is highest than his expected goals total.

That means that he is making the chances he gets more likely to go in, however he has been thwarted by some great saves.

Liverpool could address their woes in front of goal in the January transfer market but maybe Nunez is the answer, and he could start banging the goals in once he gets a bit of confidence behind him.

Finding their best midfield

Another issue for Jurgen Klopp’s side is that they don’t know their best midfield partnership.

Dominik Szoboszlai has impressed since his move from RB Leipzig, Alexis Mac Allister has also shown glimpses of the fantastic player we saw at Brighton, albeit being shoehorned into a defensive midfield role most of the time.

Wataru Endo has grown into the side in recent weeks, meanwhile, Curtis Jones is becoming a real presence in the side.

Getty: Andy Powell

Harvey Elliott has become the latest super sub for the Reds, but he will not want to warm the bench forever.



Ryan Gravenberch is another quality player that has had moments of brilliance, but often he changes the match negatively when he comes off the bench, draining the intensity as we saw in this game.

Finding their best midfield partnership will be key to whether the Anfield outfit can get their hands back on the title once again.

Injury luck

Kostas Tsmikas and Luis Diaz were both forced off in the clash at Anfield.

They join a growing injury list including Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic.

Joel Matip is out with a season-ending ACL rupture too, in a big blow to the Reds’ centre-back options.

It was a huge result for the hosts, as they were without so many key players, and the visitors had pretty much a full-strength squad available to them.



If they are to win the Premier League, they need to be lucky with injuries for the second half of the campaign or dip into the January transfer market for reinforcements.