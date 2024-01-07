"What I beg of the supporters is that they are behind the team" - Mikel Arteta on calls to sign a striker in January

Arsenal looked to kickstart the year with a win following a poor end to 2023. The 14-time FA Cup winners faced a Mohammed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk less Liverpool side in the 3rd round of said competition.

Arsenal dawned an all-white kit as part of their campaign against knife crime, but it was the Gunners who were put to the sword today as Liverpool ran out 0-2 winners.

The first half should have been out of sight for the home team as Arsenal passed up chance after chance, many of which came from their well managed press. Big misses from Reiss Nelson, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard allowed Liverpool the luxury of going into the halftime break at 0-0.

Similarly to their encounter at Anfield, the game opened up in the second half with both sides creating big opportunities. Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez looked much improved as they proved dangerous on the break for the Reds. This half also saw another wasted chance as Bukayo Saka failed to square a pass to Kai Havertz in a 2v1 counter attack cementing any negative result for the North London outfit as their own doing.

The set piece misery continue for Arsenal as Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick saw Jakub Kiwior head the ball into his own net on the 80th minute making it the third match in a row in which Arsenal have conceded from a set-play. Luis Diaz finished off the match in added time to seal the victory for Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta clapping his side vs Liverpool (GetttyImages / Stuart MacFarlane)

Mikel Arteta had this to say in his post match press conference.

Missed Chances

The Gunners have amassed 61 shots on goal in the last three matches yet have only managed to score one goal. Mikel Arteta was questioned on his sides inability to finish chances at this moment in time.

"We didn't take the chances. I haven't seen any other team in the first six months (of this season) that generated what we have done against them in the last two games, and we are not capitalising".

He also insinuated that his side deserved to win today's encounter.

" Performance wise, merit wise, there is no question who merits to win the game, actually the results did something very different but when my team plays with that attitude, with that courage, with that design, done what they done to probably the best team in Europe at the moment in terms of momentum, what can I do? Stick behind them and support them".

Signing a Striker

With Arsenal's attack misfiring in conjunction with the January transfer window opening, the boss was questioned on some supporters calls for the signing of a striker this window.

"What I beg the supporters is that they are behind the team that they've done in difficult moments and still with the ones that we have".

Prior to the window being open, Mikel Arteta told the press that it was unlikely to see any incomings this window, however following the team's recent form he was questioned on if he has changed his mind on that stance.

"One thing is what we need, one thing is what we can do as well and what we need to do now is to stick behind those players give them love, support, train them and make sure that they visualize something different to what is actually happening right now because they've done it ."

The Gunners have been linked to the likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen as potential striking options, however these look heavily unlikely following Mikel's comments.

Victor Osimhen vs AS Roma (GettyImages / Ivan Romano)

Ivan Toney vs Liverpool (GettyImages / NurPhoto)

Poor Form of Recent

When asked on how difficult it is for his side right now, Arteta has this to say:

"Yeah it is very difficult but if the team is getting hammered and not playing well and not deserving to win football matches I will be much more worried because I love winning and we have to win many more games, but at the moment that is the thing that we have to change and probably what has to be reset is up here (pointing at his head)".

Jakub Kiwior scoring an own goal vs Liverpool (GettyImages / Julian Finney)

Gabriel Jesus' Injury

The Brazilian number nine missed this match with a knee injury. Jesus missed the start to Arsenal's season recovering from a minor surgery on his knee. Mikel Arteta provided an update of Jesus' fitness.

"He had some pain in his knee so we have done a scan and it showed something, hopefully it is not something big but it's the same knee that he had so we could not take any risk".

Mikel later confirmed that despite the setback, he still expects Gabriel Jesus to travel to Dubai with the squad over their short break in fixtures.

Gabriel Jesus during Arsenal vs Fulham (GettyImages / Jacques Feeney/Offside)

Arsenal's next face Crystal Palace on Saturday January 20th in the Premier League.