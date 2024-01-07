Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Dominant Arsenal rue wasted chances as Liverpool advance

Countless missed chances came back to haunt Arsenal as they bowed out of the FA Cup after a late double from Liverpool.

The first half proved to be about as exciting as a goalless half can be, with big chances for both sides.

Arsenal controlled the vast majority of the half but saw countless big chances go begging, including a thunderous effort by Martin Ødegaard which rocked the crossbar - though Trent Alexander-Arnold also hit the bar for the visitors just before the halftime break, which saw the sides finish the half level at 0-0.

The second half saw much of the same for Arsenal but also a much-changed Liverpool side who looked a much bigger threat in attack and on the counter.

They found a lead in the 80th minute as Jakub Kiwior headed the ball into his own net from an Alexander-Arnold set-piece, which felt like sufficient punishment for the Gunners' earlier wasted chances.

Things went from bad to worse for Mikel Arteta's side in the last minute of the match as Luis Diaz blasted an effort into the near corner to put the result beyond doubt - with Arsenal having committed men forward in search of an equaliser.

Story of the game

Mikel Arteta made three changes to the Arsenal side who lost away to Fulham on New Year's Day as his side looked to get back to winning ways, which included rare starts for Reiss Nelson and Aaron Ramsdale, as well as an enforced change with the injured Gabriel Jesus replaced by Jorginho in the starting lineup.

As you may have expected given his comments ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp named a strong Liverpool side, with four changes from their win at home to Newcastle earlier this week.

There were some notable absences for the visitors however, with Virgil Van Dijk missing through illness and Mohamed Salah on international duty with Egypt at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

It was an end-to-end start to the game, with both sides creating a handful of really promising chances in the opening exchanges - but neither team were able to find an early lead.

Arsenal found their feet in the game the quickest and enjoyed a spell of dominance, including a flurry of four chances in less than 15 seconds, including a powerful effort from Ødegaard which was denied by the crossbar - but the Gunners were unable to find a route to goal.

After roughly a quarter of an hour, Liverpool settled into the game and began to create some more chances of their own though, for the time being, these would still prove to be few and far between.

Arsenal continued to dominate for most of the half but, as has become a theme for the Gunners this season, numerous big wasted chances meant that the score remained level until halftime, despite a late effort from Alexander-Arnold smashing against the crossbar in the 45th minute.

Second half

Much like the first half, it was a very fast-paced start to the second half as both sides looked to take control of the proceedings at the Emirates Stadium.

While Arsenal did create chances at the start of the half, it was the visitors who brought the most attacking intent in the opening minutes as they looked to right the wrongs of the first half.

Despite Liverpool's early dominance, they were unable to convert any of their chances and Arsenal soon grew back into the game.

Before long the tale of the first half continued, with Arsenal wasting big chances and Liverpool looking threatening on the counter, though the score remained level.

Bukayo Saka had a great chance to give the hosts a lead after the ball fell to him at the far post from a free-kick, but his effort went well over the bar.

The game opened up from here as we entered the last 30 minutes, and became a much more open affair with plenty of chances at both ends but still no breakthrough in the scoreline.

This would continue to be the story of the game until the 80th minute, when Liverpool found their way into a lead - though it was not through their own doing.

Alexander-Arnold delivered a very well-placed corner towards the near post, though it looked as though it would be comfortably dealt with by the waiting Arsenal defenders. Unfortunately, Kiwior's header went the wrong way and nestled into the net beyond the reach of Aaron Ramsdale to give the visitors a lead - massively against the run of play.

After going behind, Arsenal continued to enjoy control of the game as they chased an equaliser, but the Gunners had to be wary of Liverpool who remained a big threat on the counter.

A flurry of late chances were not enough for Arteta's side to get on level terms and their fate was sealed in the 95th minute as Diaz scored with a powerful effort to put the result beyond doubt.

The referee, John Brooks, brought proceedings to an end shortly after with Liverpool advancing and Arsenal bowing out of the competition that they have won more than any other team at the earliest possible opportunity.

Player of the match - Alisson

While Arsenal's finishing was very much 'off' today, something that has become a trend in recent games, we should not discount the role that Alisson played in the hosts' attacking woes.

The Brazilian shot-stopper made six saves, including two from inside the box as his side kept an away clean sheet for the third time this season.

The Reds' keeper was at the top of his game and commanded his box excellently too, and was integral to his side's win and advancement in the FA Cup.