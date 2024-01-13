Arsenal vs Watford: Women's FA Cup Preview, Round 4, 2024

Arsenal and Watford face each other this 14th January Sunday at the Meadow Park for the Women's FA Cup fourth round. The London team is one of the best in its division, while the Golden Girls don't live up to their name and are the worst team in the Championship.

The Gunners are coming off a defeat to Tottenham after seven straight wins in the League, and two wins and a draw in the League Cup. The Hornets are coming off very negative results, being in last place in the Women's Championship and in the Women's League Cup.

It is worth remembering that Arsenal have three players on loan from Watford (Michelle Agyemang, Laila Harbert and Katie Reid) who will be available for the clash.

The match will be broadcast from 10:00 GMT on The FA Player.

Team News

Arsenal

Arsenal announced this week the signing of American defender Emily Fox, joining from North Carolina Courage.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are already getting their minutes after recovering from ACL injuries, while Leah Williamson completed her first training sessions.

"Leah is progressing very well and shouldn't be too far off from returning to play. She's been basically returning to full training here now so that's very pleasing, so she needs a little bit more of that, but after that I think we can introduce her to game minutes as well." - Jonas Eidevall

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC

The coach is also focused on all competitions played, aiming for Arsenal's 15th title in the Women's FA Cup:

“We want to compete in all competitions that we're playing in, so this [game] is really important for us. There is no reason for us not to prioritise these games." - Jonas Eidevall

Watford

Midfielder Andria Georgiou highlighted the importance of playing against great teams in world football like Arsenal and the positivity present in the week's training:

"We've just had two weeks of Christmas, so the girls look fresh, and camp's been really positive and training looks really good at the moment. We're not just looking for this weekend, but we're looking ahead of that as well and we've got a big few months coming up of the season." - Andria Georgiou

Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Coach Damon Lathrope was full of praise for the trio of players on loan from Arsenal:

“I’m not afraid to say that even at the tender age of 16s and 17s, they're still probably some of our better players. And they really help us and Arsenal know that we can really help them along their journey in giving them first team exposure; giving them exposure to pressure environments, playing in front of fans, playing with people for whom that is their livelihood. It aids both clubs massively.” - Damon Lathrope

Photo by Watford FC Women/Website

Likely Lineups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Pelova, Wälti; Foord, Maanum, Mead; Russo. Coach: Jonas Eidevall.

Watford: Goldsmid. Henson, Reid, Meiwald; Leon, Harbert, Georgiu, Fyfe; Haines; Agyemang, Johns. Coach: Damon Lathrope.

Key Players

Katie McCabe - Arsenal

The Irish defender is one of the protagonists of Jonas Eidevall's team. She has three goals and one assist in the Women's Super League and is a very participative player, with passes, assists and shots.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Michelle Agyemang - Watford

Michelle Agyemang is the typical goalscorer. Very important for Watford and the English national team, she is decisive and scores in important games, even if it is in the worst place in the championship. She can be a hassle and a thorn in the side against her former club.

Photo by Ben Hoskins - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be played at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

What time is kick-off?

The game will begin at 10:00 GMT, Sunday 14th January.

How can I watch?

The FA Player will broadcast the match.