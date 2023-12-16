Jonas Eidevall suggests Arsenal must be more efficient after disappointing 1-0 loss away to Tottenham

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jonas Eidevall, Head Coach of Arsenal applauds fans after the Barclays Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Jonas Eidevall was disappointed with Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League, suggesting they need to be more efficient.

Arsenal had 31 shots in N17 - eight of which were on target - but they very rarely seriously threatened Barbora Votíková in Spurs' net.

The Gunners were defeated by a stunning team goal from Spurs - starting with Votíková and Kit Graham in their own box - before eventually ending with Martha Thomas placing her shot home after latching onto Celin Bizet's well-weighted pass.

It was one of the goals of the season and completely against the run of play.

Eidevall suggested post-match that Arsenal winning the match was the 'most likely outcome.'

"We should have won it," the Swedish manager reiterated, as their poor finishing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium proved costly.

"We played well enough to win the match"

After beating Chelsea 4-1 at home last weekend, Arsenal were expected to continue their title challenge with victory against their arch-rivals.

Spurs had never beaten Arsenal before today, with a 1-1 draw in November 2021 breaking up a barren run of seven losses. Despite going into half-time at 0-0, there was a sense of fear around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"The goal's coming," voices around the stadium said, but - due to Arsenal's lack of efficiency - it never did for the visitors. Eidevall was disappointed with this aspect.

"That is always the difficult thing when you are trying to analyse football matches because you look at it through the lens of the result and ask 'why did that happen?' Then there is trying to stay objective and looking at ‘how was the performance?’

"The most important aspect is what you create offensively compared to what we allow the opposition to create. Those things are strong in this game. The most likely outcome in a game like this is that Arsenal win because of the way we play and that’s the fact.

"But then we ask what we do with the other percentages in this game, we need to improve the efficiency in attacking and defending. But we can’t take away from the performance in total. Most of the time we are going to win this match and we need to keep doing the things that leads to that.

"So it’s an odd feeling sitting here with that because of course we are very disappointed with that, disappointed with our efficiency but from a performance point of view, we played well enough to win the match and we should have won it," he said.

"We are very harshly punished"

Tottenham threatened Arsenal in just two clear moments. The first came when they scored, as Thomas sent the home fans into a frenzy with a poked finish into the corner - and the second came in the dying seconds, as Jessica Naz and Rosella Ayane somehow failed to score despite Manuela Zinsberger not being in her goal.

However, just three shots on target proved enough for Spurs, even if they struggled to break through Arsenal's lines on a regular basis. Eidevall was disappointed with how they were 'punished' by Tottenham's minimal chances.

He stated: "It’s fair to say, from a performance perspective, we were not as strong today as we were against Chelsea. But there is only one time they play through the pressure in 90 minutes plus added time, we are very harshly punished for that.

"Of course, it is easy to see from the sideline and afterwards to see we are unbalanced in the way we press and that has to be a learning point for us. Again, looking at it over 90 minutes, they play out of our pressure once.

"Apart from that, we had it under control and we were winning the ball in some really attractive spaces numerous times against them and we were just not able to convert them in those situations."