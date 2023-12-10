Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea: Gunners race away with three points in timeless WSL classic

Arsenal claimed a rhapsodic 4-1 victory over London derby rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Beth Mead opened the scoring in the 8th minute, but when the Blues levelled the tie against the run of play just four minutes later, the Gunners refused to accept a close title-chasing affair.

Amanda Ilestedt and Alessia Russo scored two quickfire goals at the end of the first half to give Jonas Eidevall a comfortable lead at the break before the latter would tuck away a penalty in the second half.

The result sees Chelsea cling on to the WSL summit by goal difference, while Emma Hayes remains winless on the road against Jonas Eidevall as the Gunners go level on points at the top.

Off the pitch, the monumental success of the women's game rose above extrinsic criticism as another WSL record attendance witnessed the biggest WSL fixture to date.

Story of the match

Against the backcloth of flared misogyny and amid anticipation of the most celebrated fixture in Women's Super League history, the stage couldn't have been better set at a drenched Emirates Stadium.

With Chelsea the league champions of the previous four seasons and Arsenal their closest challengers for a title they've won more than anyone else, pre-match talk fluttered around 1st vs 2nd, west London vs north London, a titanic clash between the two outright giants of English women's football.

Emma Hayes and Jonas Eidevall described an unmissable occasion and one that validated the rightful place the women's game held in the nation's hearts.

But once the first whistle blew, it was over to each set of players to leave nothing left on the pitch in their bid for derby day prestige.

From an Arsenal perspective, they knew they'd face an uphill battle from the start.

The Blues had come into the tie off the back of two consecutive 5+ goal wins - but in the early stages, Eidevall and Mead's fortuitious derby record record shone through.

In the 8th minute, Beth Mead was played in by Victoria Pelova inside the six-yard box - the Dutch midfielder swivelled a pass away from an out-of-position Berger before her English teammate drove a shot into the roof of the net.

The goal was her 12th involvement against the Blues, with only Toni Duggan achieving more. But while Arsenal found the breakthrough, their lead wouldn't last long before a near sold-out Emirates were reminded of the historically tit-for-tat nature of the fixture.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd levelled the tie when she struck a low shot into the bottom right corner against the run of play three minutes later.

Attacking the Clock End, the Gunners continued to look the most threatening in the first 45 minutes. A 1-1 scoreline reflected a clinical and well-drilled Emma Hayes side but failed to account for a dominant home display where chances fell to them kindly.

Soon enough, though, Arsenal's rampant attacking display, which pushed the pedals to the floor, would pay dividends against a side that had won 14 of their previous 15 league encounters.

In the 37th minute, their persistence paid off to reward them two quickfire goals. First - from a corner - Amanda Ilestedt climbed highest to nod beyond an onrushing and bewildered Berger.

And, virtually from the restart, the Gunners barrelled forward again to ensure they would enter the break with a two-goal lead when star signing Alessia Russo latched onto a perfectly-timed Steph Catley long ball before firing into the far corner.

Contrasting emotions reached a palpable breaking point after the third Arsenal goal. Emma Hayes cut a figure of frustration as her eyes rolled behind her slumped head and Jonas Eidevall pumped the air to the orchestra of a rapturous Emirates Stadium.

Erin Cuthbert tried to give the Blues a lifeline when she powered a shot toward goal in added time, but a 3-1 halftime lead was warranted, with Lauren james and Sam Kerr's muzzled performances providing a reality check for the league leaders.

Second half

A triple substitution at the start of the second half saw Ashley Lawrence, Kadeisha Buchanan and Fran Kirby enter the fray after what might have been Hayes' most important halftime team talk of the season.

Clearly, the Blues' boss was unhappy with a lacklustre first 45 minutes, and an early James strike that whistled beyond a frozen Zinsberger kickstarted the hope among a sellout away crowd that Chelsea wouldn't let another abysmal half pass them by.

Arsenal, who came into Sunday on a six league-game winning streak with an aggregate scoreline of 185, were desperate to continue as they started - and with Caitlin Foord the next to drive forward, they showed a lack of complacency.

Nevertheless, but for a missed opportunity by Beth Mead to play compatriot Russo in on goal, the second period slowed down and gave way to a cagey affair, played mostly in the centre of the pitch.

While Chelsea fought to get any sort of grip on the derby, the remnants of hope dissipated in the 73rd minute when Berger capped off a worrying goalkeeping performance by handing the Gunners a penalty.

Stepping up for her second of the afternoon, Russo tucked away a game-ending fourth Arsenal goal, maintaining Eidevall's unbeaten home record against Hayes.

The celebrations under gloomy skies as the rain lashed down seemed cathartic when the sun seaped through the dark clouds shortly after.

On the biggest of occasions, against the fiercest of rivals, and amid the hell raising questions asked of women in football, Arsenal and their fans took action that spoke far greater than words could ever.

Level on points upon full time, the WSL is geared for the most exciting title race of its kind, with Chelsea losing for the first time in 15 games and clinging on to the top spot by goal difference.