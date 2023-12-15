Preston North End vs Watford: EFL Championship Preview, Gameweek 17, 2023

Preston North End face Watford in their 22nd game of the season on Saturday afternoon starting their tough run of games over the Christmas period.

The home side come off the back of a 3-1 win to Huddersfield Town midweek at the John Smith's Stadium.

Watford lost on Tuesday evening at home to Ipswich Town, with the travelling side scoring a late winner and holding onto the lead, so the Hornets will be looking to turn this momentum around in their clash at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites have been criticised recently for their poor form in the Championship, only gaining their first win on Tuesday night in their last five games.

Travelling fans for this fixture will be wanting a result tomorrow in hopes to turn their Championship run around after a disappointing campaign from Watford so far in the league, currently sat in 12th place.

Both fixtures remained goalless between Preston North End and Watford in the 2022/23 season, the last time three points were taken from this game was the Hornets' 1-0 victory at the Deepdale Stadium in February 2021.

The Lilywhites go into this fixture with key attacking threat Emil Riis and potentially Milutin Osmajić unavailable due to injury.

Montenegrin forward, Milutin Osmajić, who signed from Cadiz in September this year, has missed the last three games due to a groin injury, although being back in training the striker is expected to be back in the match day squad.

Ryan Lowe has stated that Emil Riis is back in training now, expected to be back in the squad soon, after obtaining a cruciate ligament injury in January this year.

Calvin Ramsay is expected to return this weekend following the last two games being missed due to illness.

The home side have no suspended players for this game.

The visiting side remain in luck in their trip to Preston, with no suspended or injured players, keeping a fully fit and healthy squad.

At risk of suspension, Jake Livermore and Imrân Louza both have four yellow cards, at risk of being suspended if they get a fifth for disciplinary purposes.

Likely Lineups

Woodman; Potts, Storey, Whatmough, Lindsay, Millar; Whiteman, Browne, Holmes; Evans, Keane

Hamer; Andrews, Porteous, Hoedt, Lewis; Kayembe, Livermore, Kone; Asprilla, Rajovic, Sema

Key Players

Preston's no.8, Alan Browne, is the captain of the Lilywhites and has been a key part in the success of their season so far.

After taking the lead midweek against Huddersfield, the Irish international led the side to their ninth win of the season.

Browne commands the side from the centre of the field, acting as a box-to-box player being important in the defensive aspect of the squad, whilst also making a difference up top, with five goal contributions to his name this season.

Marking his 350th league appearance in recent weeks, Browne joined the team in 2014 as an 18-year old from Cork City on a free transfer and has grown to become an excellent midfielder for Preston North End.

Alan Browne is a great passer of the ball, which has shown this season, but not only this, a prominent defensive competitor, being one of Preston's key winners of the possession this season.

Watford centre-half Wesley Hoedt signed for the Hornets in January on a free transfer from Belgian side Anderlecht.

Wearing the number four bold on his back, Hoedt has been a brute for Watford this season, alongside Scotland international Ryan Porteous.

The Dutch defender has firmly filled in at centre back for Watford, playing a huge part in their seven clean sheets so far in the Championship in 2023/24 season.

Being key in defensive areas of the pitch, Wesley Hoedt has also been the goalscorer on two occasions for Watford this season, one being a stunning strike from long-range in the 74th minute against Hull City at the start of the month to win the game.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Deepdale Stadium, Preston, England - home to Preston North End

What time is kick off?

15:00 GMT (3pm)

How can I watch?

Supporters from the United Kingdom and Ireland can listen to the live commentary of the match via either club's iFollow.

Those wanting to watch who live outside of the UK and Ireland can watch the game live on either club's iFollow.