eAhead of Arsenal’s Barclays Women’s Super League clash against Everton this weekend, Jonas Eidevall addressed the media at the club’s London Colney training ground.

The Gunners sit in 3rd position ahead of this weekend’s fixture, having won 7 of their opening ten matches in the competition. After a shaky start to the season, there is a palpable feeling that the North London club could truly pose a threat to Chelsea’s title defence in the second half of the season - especially with the Blues now missing Sam Kerr through injury.

Injury news

Eidevall was able to offer a positive update for Arsenal fans ahead of this weekend’s outing at Meadow Park, noting that the injury list is "looking good. It's not much change since the game that we had against Watford."

"Steph Catley returned to the squad again, so that's an addition and other than that, there hasn't been much change."

But perhaps the most exciting news came when discussing Leah Williamson’s return. "She's close, she's returned to full training,” explained Eidevall.

"Again, tomorrow will be a little bit too soon, but after that, I definitely think she's in contention to be in matchday squads. Potentially in the next fixture."

After Everton, the Gunners‘ next outing will see them travel to Reading in midweek to dispute their fifth and final Conti Cup group stage match.

Zinsberger’s new contract

After months of circulation linking Mary Earps with a monumental move to North London, the rumour mill seems to have been brought to an end as Arsenal have extended Manuela Zinsberger’s contract.

"I think Manu has been very good for us, both on the pitch with her footballing abilities, but also as a leader in the group and as a person setting really high standards, both for herself and for the team. I'm really happy about having her as a part of the goalkeeping team going forward."

"She’s very competitive and she works great as a team with other goalkeepers as well. You can see from her journey that she also takes some things from other goalkeepers. I think she has developed her play with her feet and also her longer range and longer distribution a lot, since for example, Sabrina [D’Angelo] came along."

"That’s obviously one of Sabrina’s strengths, but I very much see that as a benefit when you work in partnerships with goalkeepers, that they can complement each other. Also for them to see each other and think ‘ok, she has a real strength here, maybe that’s something I can develop as well.’ Seeing that so closely, it obviously works the other way around with Sabrina and Manu as well. That growth mindset from Manu definitely plays a big part in her being able to play so often and so well for us."

Zinsberger is yet to reach her peak, insists Eidevall, who adds that “it differs so much from an outfield player where you would say that the peak age normally would be between 24 and 28. Goalkeepers usually have their peak age after 30, and it’s obviously such a big difference in age. It comes from the experience you need to have in the position, from the decision-making and that’s so exciting with Manu, we still believe, she believes as well, that she has her best footballing years in front of her."

Transfer activity

Jonas Eidevall hopes that there will be “a little bit more” activity before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month, but appreciates that there will be "not much more incoming. I think it might be a little bit more on the outgoing but we also have to consider that we have a good balance in the squad."

"And with a player like Leah Williamson returning from injury and potentially Laura Wienroither as well coming in here in the spring, being able to return fully to play, that puts us in a very good situation."

Specifically, Lia Wälti has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks - with Real Madrid floated as a potential destination for the Swiss midfielder. Eidevall downplayed the rumours, insisting that they come "from people who want attention. I think that's obviously the problem with rumours, that when there is not a direct reliable source, you can't really do much with them."

"I would say that the Lia Walti rumour that she could potentially be leaving definitely falls under the category of 'no truth whatsoever'. It's a player we are very happy with. I think she's very happy at the club as well. So, I understand it's hard for supporters when you read things like that to understand if there is truth in it or not. But this one here, definitely not."

Facing Everton

Jonas Eidevall is expecting a hard-fought game against a “consistent” Everton side this weekend, adding that he believes "very much in what Brian is trying to do and if you become really good in what you’re trying to do and you get a lot of repetition in doing that, that will give you the absolute best chance of succeeding."

"Then it’s of course about finding the way to combine your passion and heart for the game with your brain and logical decision-making to make the team win the most. That’s the path you as a coach need to lead the team on. For the team to stay consistent and be able to play the same game week in and week out, I definitely think that has more advantages than disadvantages."

"They’ve been consistent in the way that they’ve been playing. They haven’t let short-term results influence too much on their belief in what they’re trying to achieve as a group long-term. I think they’ve been, both the team and Brian, very calm and methodological in the way they’ve been handling that."

"They’ve picked up some results lately but the reality has been that, in some of the games earlier on in the season, they could’ve picked up results as well but they didn’t. It’s been good to see them having belief in the way they play. Being long-term in their ambition and I think that paid off for them."

But for Eidevall, there is a disappointment that the game will not be streamed live within the United Kingdom. A scheduling oversight means that Saturday’s clash will coincide with the Article 48 football blackout, and the match will not be available to watch in real time on FA Player as a result.

"Of course, we're disappointed for people who want to watch our game live and can't do it. It's a situation where when people were aware of the situation, it would have been hard to move the game for match-going supporters as well because people also make commitments and plan their schedules around that. We're really proud of all the people coming to support us at Boreham Wood and the fantastic commitment that they have to their team. But of course, in the future, all stakeholders need to look at that to try and avoid these situations in the future."

"Personally, I don’t have any opinion on [whether the rulings should change]. I think you can view that rule from many different perspectives. I don’t that’s an easy answer or a ‘yes’ or ‘no’. I think it will be persons much more competent, and looking at it with a far more balanced view than me that will have better input in that question."