"That’s how we want to score goals" - Robert Vilahamn delighted with Tottenham after historic win against Arsenal

Robert Vilahamn has praised Tottenham Hotspur's stunning team goal in their 1-0 win against Arsenal in the Women's Super League.

It was a free-flowing move from back to front, capped off by a well-placed finish from former Manchester United striker Martha Thomas.

Thomas' goal secured a historic victory for Tottenham, beating their bitter North London rivals for the first time ever. Arsenal dominated the match - epitomised by having 31 shots against Barbora Votíková - yet Spurs stood firm.

Votíková was making her first WSL start for the club, replacing former number-one Becky Spencer. The Czech Republican goalkeeper was one of several impressive performances in Spurs' team, with Vilahamn impressed by the goal in particular.

"That’s how we want to score goals. It’s not on set-pieces or a quick ball in behind, we want to be playing through lines, want to have speed and score in those ways. That’s how a Tottenham Hotspur team should score a goal and it was brilliant," he said.

On the performance

Spurs have struggled in recent weeks, losing 7-0 to Manchester City and 4-0 to Manchester United in consecutive gameweeks. It started questions about Vilahamn's aggressive style of play, but he proved doubters wrong in N17 today.

Spurs held firm despite an onslaught from Arsenal, whilst they always looked to create their own attacks as soon as they got the ball. Vilahamn was proud of his players after a tough few weeks.

He said: "Yeah, I mean the last couple of weeks with the harder opponents and losses, it has been - for the self-confidence - a little bit tricky, but the players keep working for what we want to do. Today you can see they are there to do it at this stadium. Arsenal are a very good team.

"They pushed us down, but we were still being brave enough to try and play them out. The goal is evidence of what we want to do with this team. Also the defending today with the compactness and how we found the right press triggers. Barbora as well. A lot of good defending.

"Today it was a mixture of being smart in defensive work and trying to be sharp on the build-up. We didn’t dictate the game like we want to in the future. This was important to show the fans we are professional and can compete. Hopefully, next year when we play Arsenal, we can dictate the game we win. Step by step, I’m going to take us there."

However, Spurs were just as strong mentally as they were physically, something Vilahamn has been working on at Hotspur Way.

"That’s one of the things we’re really working on [holding leads]. Of course, there’s going to be better footballers, but we also need to work on the mental aspect. How to deal with pressure, fans and scenarios. For me to not change anything, not to go down and play five at the back or switch too many players, to just try and keep going and make sure we help each other.

"That’s one of the things I’m very happy about today. They take those box defending and those set-pieces very well. When we get the ball, we don’t just kick it away, we try to keep it. It’s also really good to breathe a little bit and find a counter-attack. For me, seeing that and showing that those players are growing as people and that they are brave footballers. I love working with brave footballers."

On the atmosphere at the stadium

The North London Derby was Tottenham's first match at the club's official stadium - the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Their opening WSL matches of the season have been played at Brisbane Road, where attendances have been some of the lowest in the league. Spurs have struggled to connect with the club's famously impressive fanbase, but - against Arsenal - the stadium was rocking, particularly at full-time.

Vilahamn told VAVEL this is the first step in the club's plan to be one of the best in the world.

He said: "I think we showed the first step of this power in this club and how we can make sure this is one of the clubs to take women’s football to the stage it should be. The players are very good and deserve to play at big stadiums with enormous fanbases. Even if we don’t fill the stadium, we show that we have an atmosphere here to keep going. I think the players, fans and everyone did it together today.

"It was a good atmosphere and a really nice environment. My mission is to win games and develop players. The biggest thing I need to do is develop the team so they get this environment. We need to play a certain way and show the fans that we play good football. Today was the first step in the journey."

On Barbora Votíková

Tottenham gave a WSL debut to Votíková against Arsenal after she impressed in the Continental Cup midweek.

The former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper made eight saves throughout, acting cool and composed in goal. She was like a wall in goal and Vilahamn was full of praise for her post-match.

He told VAVEL: "It’s always hard with goalkeepers and to not try to mix them up. The self-confidence of a goalkeeper is quite important. Becky [Spencer] was brilliant when she came back from the World Cup and she took that position at the beginning. Nobody questioned that because she was so good with her feet and saving balls.

"Then, of course, she and the team had a tough game at Man City. I really want to trust the players and give them one more game before I take another decision if you’re not going to continue playing. Man Utd was also a struggle so I had a talk with her and said Barbora would play the Conti Cup and she had a good game. My gut feeling said it was time for Barbora to play and she was very good. It was a good decision."