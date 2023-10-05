Jonas Eidevall - "It's about growing the club and accelerating the growth of Women's Football"

Just hours after signing a new contract keeping him in N5 for a further three years, Jonas Eidevall spoke on the contract, VAR, Alessia Russo, and everything in between in the build-up to Arsenal's game with Manchester United in the WSL tomorrow night.

Growing what Arsenal have:

Many Arsenal fans, who are keen followers of both the men's and women's sides of the club, noticed a key similarity when the extension to Jonas Eidevall's contract was announced on Thursday morning.

The announcement comes off the back of a poor start to the season, with the club knocked out of the Champions League by Paris FC, before going down in a shock 1-0 home defeat by Liverpool in front of 54,000 people at Emirates Stadium on Sunday. This run and subsequent announcement has had people looking back to when the manager of the men's side, Mikel Arteta was rewarded with a new deal after losing three matches in a row.

"I'd much rather we won, then announced the contract of course. The important thing is the long-term vision that we have and we share now, each one of us wants to push and get short-term results right.

"I've always felt supported by the club and the commitment is all in, it's from both parties and it's about growing the club and accelerating the growth of women's football as much as possible."

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Arsenal Womens Manager (2nL) Jonas Eidevall with (L) Sporting Director Edu Gaspar and (R) Head Of Womens Football Clare Wheatley as he signs a contract extension at London Colney on October 05, 2023 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

WSL opener a "wasted opportunity":

When Miri Taylor waltzed into the box with the freedom of Holloway Road to slot home the winner against The Gunners, you could feel the frustration in the North London air. Liverpool had executed their game plan to perfection, and despite their promising start, The Gunners started the season with zero goals and zero points.

In front of a WSL record crowd of 54,115, Arsenal didn't put a show on for their fans in their first of five games at the Emirates, when with the squad available at Eidevall's disposal, everyone had predicted the result before it had even started.

"I think we stand still too much on the ball. Our movement in the first twenty minutes was so much better with some important runs off the ball, which we didn't do. When we conceded the goal, we get sucked in to their pressure instead of playing around it. It's really subtle things, but things that aren't the best version of us because we didn't create the energy or quality for ourselves.

"I do think, sometimes in football, it's difficult when you start a game in a good way. We did that in a lot of good ways against Liverpool, but we're going into a false sense of security where when the switch goes off, it's so so hard to get it back on again. We're all really disappointed with our performance and we need to learn from that.

"I also think that it was a wasted opportunity with having 54,000 in the stands to not put on a better display and a better performance. My hope and my wish is they return for the Aston Villa game so we can show them something totally different for it. They deserve that."

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Jonas Eidevall, Manager of Arsenal, gives the team instructions during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Russo's United Return:

Much of the build-up to this one, understandably, has been surrounded by Alessia Russo's return to face her old club. In her three years at Manchester United, she notched 27 goals in 59 matches for the Red Devils, which propelled her to international selection on a more regular basis and the responsibility of being England's star striker. The Gunners finally got their hands on Russo on a free transfer this summer, following two rumoured world-record transfer bids that were rejected in January of this year.

"I've said multiple times, that Alessia brings a lot of different qualities. Sometimes you have a forward that is really loyal, works really hard and you can live with that player not being so good technically, then sometimes you have a great finisher but you don't get 100% in defence for it and maybe you can live with that as a team.

"Now you see Alessia's qualities, she works hard in defence but she can also score goals. She's an excellent finisher, with her head and with her feet, she's a technical player but she can also control the duels and protect the ball. Usually in football it's very seldom you get a player with all the qualities, it's why it stand's out with Alessia and why I think her potential is sky high."

Alessia Russo (23 Arsenal) challenged by Jenna Clark (17 Liverpool) during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, London on Sunday 1st October 2023. (Photo by Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

VAR would need to be consistent:

As always seems to be a topic within football nowadays, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has not been implemented in the WSL yet, despite having the facilities to do so. It's prompted wishes from Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, among others, to want VAR to be introduced to the top level of the Women's game.

"We need consistency in the tournaments and how we're doing things. For example, I spoke last season in the Champions League about goal line technology, in some stadiums it's yes, in some it's no. When we're implementing things, I think it has to be consistent and it has to be with the right quality.

"If we are talking about VAR, it has to be with the highest quality. It can't be operated in a low-budget camera system with a limited number of angles by a limited number of referees with limited training. We see in the men's game even when it's operated at a high level, mistakes happen so we can then understand if it was implemented in a low-budget system, more mistakes would happen.

"The quality of the implementation would be so important, lets take the time to make sure you have consistent levels in the competitions which I believe is the important thing."