Matt Beard reckons Manchester City have been the best team in the WSL this season as he admits there's no fear after a valiant performance recently against Chelsea although they succumed to a 5-1 defeat.

The Liverpool head coach wants his players to relish the test away to Gareth Taylor's side and wants his side to start going toe-to-toe with sides the calibre of City.

With the top of the WSL saturated with Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal with only three points to separate them, Liverpool are sitting on the periphery of the leading sides sitting just four points behind this weekend's opponents.

Beard looked ahead to another trip to Manchester by saying: "We need to be better this weekend than last weekend, it was about trying to find a rhythm after a month off. I've been impressed with Man City, they had a big turnover of players last year and you could see that in their performances in the first-half of the season.

"I think Man City have been the best team in the WSL so far this season but our games against them have been competitive, we're looking forward to the test on Sunday and sure it'll be an exciting game. When I look back at the first-half of the season it's about showing consistency levels every week.

"We pushed Chelsea all the way and beat them last year, we beat Man City last year and Man United this year so we can compete against the teams at the top. They have a lot of players that can score goals and are dangerous with set-pieces, we have to be on our A-game against City on Sunday.

"We'll go out and try to win the game as we always do, Brighton have won there this year although Man City had an off day in front of goal. It wasn't a bad performance against Chelsea and we've learned from that.

"I think Man City have a clear way of playing, they know their roles and responsibilities really well and have world-class players in their team. We're probably a little bit behind them in our development and where we want to go as a club.

"But we've been finding a way of winning games and picking points up. That shows the potential in our team."

MISSY BO KEARNS PATIENT

Beard was quick to praise Gemma Bonner after her winner in last weekend's FA Cup win at Bristol City but admits they have a decision to make about Missy Bo Kearns after a lack of minutes so far this campaign.

He added: "I was delighted for Gemma Bonner to get the winner for us from a well-worked set-piece, especially when you look at what happened to her in the previous game at Manchester United.

"That just shows Gemma’s character. She deserved the goal and I thought she was outstanding again in both boxes.

"It was a really good delivery from Missy Bo Kearns to create the goal and she has that in her locker with deliveries from set-plays. We know what Missy Bo is all about and she will be frustrated she hasn’t played as many minutes so far this season.

"We’ve got decisions to make as staff and we look at team performance and we look at training performance. We’ve got such good players this season in that midfield area and it’s great to have that headache.

"Missy Bo has been patient and she has probably been one of the first players we have brought off the bench for the most part of the season, and she started in the win at Manchester United.

"It’s been an up-and-down season for her but she has handled herself with the utmost professionalism and she has been great.

"I don’t think we were at the races on Sunday but when you haven’t played for a few weeks, it is going to have a slight effect and you just need to find your feet again and find your rhythm.

"Considering all those circumstances it was a good result but, as always, we can do better and we demand better of ourselves. We were a little bit frustrated with our performance as a group but the most important thing is being in the hat for the fifth round, where we’ll visit London City Lionesses."