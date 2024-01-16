Chelsea and Manchester United, the sides that met in the 2023 FA Cup Final. Chelsea and Manchester United, the sides that finished in first and second place in the 2022/23 WSL - the margins are fine.

Although the gap between the sides seems small on paper, Chelsea have never lost a WSL game to United, only drawing one in their history. To add to this, Chelsea have won their last 20 home games and sit top of the league, suffering only one defeat.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are unbeaten on the road, eight games in a row but have lost out of 12 possible points from their results.

United have had a silent transfer window so far while Chelsea has completed the signing of Nathalie Björn from Everton. The multifaceted defender should prove crucial for the Blues given the absence of Millie Bright for the next few weeks.

As one of the most highly anticipated matches of the season, this game is vital in the title race - one which gets closer every year. With United seven points behind Chelsea, the Red Devils must win this game if they realistically want to keep any title hopes alive.

Emma Hayes spoke about Millie's injury last week, providing a limited update: "She's in rehab at the minute and working hard on that. I can't give a timeline for a return, as I've said many times over, she'll be back as soon as she can make it back. We just need to get it right for Millie's long-term future."

It is unlikely that Millie Bright will return before the international break but once again, there is not a time scale on her return.

Likely Lineups

Chelsea: Zećira Mušović, Ève Périsset, Maren Mjelde, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Sophie Ingle, Aggie Beever-Jones, Sjoeke Nüsken, Erin Cuthbert, Lauren James, Fran Kirby

Manchester United: Mary Earps, Jayde Riviere, Maya Le Tissier, Millie Turner, Hannah Blundell, Hayley Ladd, Katie Zelem, Nikita Parris, Ella Toone, Leah Galton, Melvine Malard

Key Players

Chelsea - Jess Carter

Jess Carter has developed as a versatile defender and is a crucial part of Emma Hayes' game plans. Featuring in every WSL match and Champions League game this season, Carter is undroppable with the statistics to back it up.

With an almost perfect record of successful tackles and progressive passes, Carter has improved her game drastically over the past 12 months.

This season, Carter has been further challenged by the inconsistent back line due to injuries. Carter has played alongside an everchanging defence of Niamh Charles, Millie Bright, Ashleigh Lawrence, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ève Périsset and Maren Mjelde - Carter being the consistent name on the list.

These inconsistencies have made Carter's role much more difficult and it hasn't been entirely simple. However, the 26-year-old is highly experienced and will only develop and thrive further through more high pressure situations.

Manchester United - Maya Le Tissier

21-year-old Maya Le Tissier has become the backbone at times of Manchester United's defence this season. Playing 900 minutes in the WSL in the 2023/24 season so far and featuring across all competitions, Le Tissier is a consistent pick for Marc Skinner.

The Guernsey-born defender ranks highly in pass completion and progressive passes compared to her peers and has solidified herself as one of the best centre-backs in the league.

Joining Manchester United in the summer of 2022, Le Tissier has formed an assured partnership with Lionesses teammate, Millie Turner - Manchester United successfully having the joint highest clean sheets in the league this season.

Le Tissier has not quite had the recognition in England colours under Sarina Wiegman so far, however, her performances in a United shirt have been vital to their wins this season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Stamford Bridge, London

What time is kick-off?

12:30 (GMT), Sunday 21st January

How can I watch?

The match will be live on BBC Two from 12:15 (GMT)