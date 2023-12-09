Tottenham vs Manchester United: Women’s Super League Preview, Gameweek 9, 2023

Tottenham and Manchester United face each other this 10th December Sunday at Brisbane Road in search of three important points. The Red Devils can get closer to leaders Chelsea, Arsenal, and their rival City, while Spurs can secure positions at the top of the table.

Tottenham are coming off three draws and a 7-0 defeat by Manchester City. This last result raises an alert for the future of Robert Vilahamn's work, or it could just be part of a promising process.

Manchester United arrives after three wins, one draw, and one defeat (also against the Citizens). This record reflects positively on Marc Skinner's side, who were runner-up in the last edition of the Barclays Women's Super League.

In the history of clashes since the 2019-20 championship, there are 8 wins for Manchester United and a draw.

The match will be broadcast from 18:45 GMT on Sky Sports.

Team news

Tottenham have announced the signing of Chinese midfielder Shuang Wang from Racing Louisville:

"I am very excited and delighted because coming to the Barclays Women's Super League and joining Spurs has always been my dream".

The London team will be without Grace Clinton, who is on loan from the opposing team, and Finnish midfielder Olga Ahtinen, who was diagnosed with an MCL injury.

Moreover, striker Bethany England is in the final stages of recovery and will be included in the match, according to coach Robert Vilahamn:

"Bethany will definitely be in the squad. I'm looking forward to bringing her in and having her available as a player and a leader".

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

On the other side, coach Marc Skinner highlights the difficulty of facing a team like Tottenham and the importance of taking these three points home.

"Of course, it'd be ideal if both teams drop points, but we can't rely on that and I think Tottenham's too a big game for us to ignore the fact that they can really hurt us as well. So we have to be fully focused (...) that we've taken the points".

Emma Watson, Gabby George, Jessica Simpson, and Aoife Mannion are long-term absences, while Evie Rabjohn and Hinata Miyazawa are also missing. The Japanese player was injured during the friendly against Brazil on the South American continent and is expected to return shortly before Christmas.

However, Irene Guerrero could return to the team, after recovering from an MCL knee injury.

Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images

Likely lineups

Tottenham: Rebecca Spencer; Asmita Ale, Luana Bühler, Molly Bartrip, Ashleigh Neville; Linyan Zhang, Evelina Summanen, Ria Percival; Celin Bizet, Martha Thomas, Jessica Naz. Coach: Robert Vilahamn.

Manchester United: Mary Earps; Jayde Riviere, Maya Le Tissier, Millie Turner, Hannah Blundell; Katie Zelem, Leah Galton; Nikita Parris, Ella Toone, Melvine Malard; Geyse Ferreira. Coach: Marc Skinner.

Key players

Ella Toone - Manchester United

Although the English striker is not the Red Devils' top scorer (Rachel Williams and Nikita Parris each have four goals), Ella Toone has one goal and three assists, as well as a lot of protagonism in the team. She has 98% progression in passes, 85% completion of them, and 92% attempts (FBref), showing very high involvement in Skinner's style of play.

Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Martha Thomas - Tottenham

Scottish Martha Thomas found her refuge in Tottenham and the opportunity to stand out in the championship. Replacing Bethany England in the position, Thomas has six goals and one assist in eight games for Spurs. Furthermore, she is a very participative player, making passes, cuts, and finishes during the match 90 minutes.

Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be played at Brisbane Road, Leyton.

What time is kick-off?

The game will begin at 18:45 GMT, Sunday 10th December.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports will broadcast the match.

