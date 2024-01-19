Manchester United face top of the league Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend. United manager, Marc Skinner, spoke to the media ahead of one of the most crucial fixtures in the season.

Absence of Sam Kerr threat

Chelsea's star striker, Sam Kerr, was ruled out of the remainder of the season last week when she sustained the dreaded ACL injury during a training session.

Previously, Kerr has been a threat to United's defence is fixtures between the both sides, however, in her absence, Skinner was cautious to not underestimate the depth of Emma Hayes' side.

"The ability that Chelsea have to rotate, I think Emma [Hayes] said herself about Aggie Beever-Jones, who's been doing really well, Mia Fishel, she can also play Lauren James in there. Fran used to be a fantastic forward when she played in those roles as well so they have an amazing amount of that so it will be different though" Skinner explained

"Everybody knows how good Sam [Kerr] is and I wish her all the very best as well with her recovery. It's horrible to see anyone out with that, especially player of her quality. It’s part and parcel of us preparing a little bit differently for that, of course but also the threat that they have to go behind, you have to be aware so I think Chelsea, when you look at the depth she [Hayes] has, she has many solutions" he said.

"I think we've just got to be prepared for all situations and I think that's what we’ve got to do. I'd love my defenders to be able to go into that position and defend higher up and that's something we'll look at for sure."

A must win game

United sit seven points behind title holders, Chelsea, requiring the three points this weekend to realistically stay in the title race.

"It feels like that in every way, doesn't it but the reality is we can't forget what it takes to beat Chelsea at their home ground. We know we need to do that, but we've also got to perform. I think from my perspective, all the things that we can manage: our attitude, the way we play, the commitment to winning. There aren't many that go to Chelsea and win anyway, so our aim is to Chelsea and win of course". Skinner said.

"It's not an easy task, and if it was then Chelsea wouldn't be champions for as many times as they are, so we've got a lot of work to do. I believe in the group to be able to do that and you're gonna need a bit of luck. With Chelsea they're gonna have to be to beat us as well so what I want us to do is I want us to go in there with the right headspace, right mindset and actually if we defend well and attack the way that we can, we can beat anybody. It's just so that we're taking on one of the hardest tasks. We want to win, we're going to try and go to the game to win and give absolutely everything to do so".

Last season, United faced Chelsea in the FA Cup final, the furthest they had ever reached in the competition. Experiencing the high pressure moments were somewhat of a new entity for the side, however, being a top four club, big moments are becoming more frequent.

"I think the difference is that it's belief. It's belief when we played those big moments it's action, it’s every breath that you take, it's in every bit of movement that you make with your body. It's in your body language, and so I have to prepare my players to go into this game with the right mindset, the right body language, the right commitment, and it's not that they've ever missed that, but sometimes you need reminding of that and I think we're a new team than we were last year."

Experiencing pressure every day

This weekend's fixture is vital for both sides but particularly Manchester United who sit significantly below Chelsea in the table. Pushing for the title and a Champions League spot, every point is precious for the red Devils.

There’s pressure every day at Manchester United. There's pressure every day and how you choose to deal with that is who you are as a person. From my perspective, it's about making sure my team are prepared. The reality is, when we look at squad depth, we've got to continue to invest, to be on a continuous basis with Chelsea to compete in many competitions. We're doing a very good job of that right now and we need to be at our very best. We're playing against champions. If you don't want pressure never come to Manchester United, that's part and parcel of the job." Skinner put honestly.

Last season, United finished in second place, their highest yet and sat just two points away from Champions, Chelsea. However, in that season, the Reds only registered two losses and two draws. Currently, they have tallied up two losses and three draws, while Chelsea have only slipped up twice.

"If we're going to go for the title, we need to be doing this. Of course there's a points tally, but I also think I wouldn't be surprised if there's a lot more shake ups to happen in the second part of the season. A lot of teams have invested even in this window, and so they'll get better and I think they'll be much more twists and turns to come, but of course you have targets and for us to win the league, we have to be almost perfect." he added

"What I want to be very clear on, we have to turn our words to action. That's what I'm challenging my players and I'll do it again today when I get on the grass with them, it will be about turning our attitude into action and that's what I want to see from them."

"If we do that, then we deserve what we get at the end of the year."

Mary Earps' future undecided

United's number one goal keeper, Mary Earps, have been at the epicentre of high-stake transfer rumours for the past six-months with many expecting a move this window. Skinner discussed United's contract negotiations with the Lionesses star, who the club are keen to keep.

"The reality is I don't think we're any closer to either of those, but the conversations are continuing. What I will say is Mary's been absolutely fantastic in her attitude, her commitment to what we're doing here every single day" Skinner explained.

The United manager was quick to praise Mary Earps' attitude and mindset towards her contract negotiations.

"There are obviously factors that Mary needs to achieve in her contract and the club are negotiating to do that but what I want to make sure and stress is that Mary's here as a Manchester United player and she's given her unwavering focus to perform for the team and so from my perspective, I'd love to keep her here" he added.

"I want the club to continue to do the work, to be able to make that happen, but I also want to make sure that Mary's looked after in this situation. She's given nothing but quality for our team and she's fully focused. For someone that's going through a situation where her future will be decided within the next few months, she's given absolutely everything for Manchester United and that's real key to her character and I'm hoping we get closer to that."

"Lisa’s [Naalsund] hopefully recovered from that hamstring niggle that she took last week. Apart from that, everyone else is available bar the long-term injuries" he said.

Skinner shared positive news about Aoife Mannion who has been recovering from an ACL injury she sustained in February 2022, followed by a later MCL injury.

"Aoife [Mannion] is getting closer to return. She's trained fully with the team yesterday. We're trying again today and again tomorrow and then hopefully we can get us some minutes within the U21s and go from there".