Liverpool host Chelsea in what promises to be a fiercely contested game as the Reds look to maintain a sizeable gap above treble holders Man City.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in scintillating form and are unbeaten in their last ten games across all competitions, and they are yet to lose a single game at Anfield so far this season.

Chelsea have picked up form of late, losing just one of their last seven games, but have endured a turbulent start to the season which sees them currently sitting ninth in the Premier League table.

The Reds come into the game knowing that a win could extend their lead at the top of the table to as many as five points, depending on results elsewhere.

Incredibly, these sides' last seven meetings have all ended as draws, suggesting that we are in for a very even contest.

Team news

Joel Matip is unavailable and will remain so for the rest of the season, after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in December.

Klopp has revealed that young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is progressing in his recovery from injury, but the Spaniard is not expected to even be involved in training until at least the middle of February.

Thiago Alcantara has trained for the first time since his groin issue which has seen him ruled out since April 2023, but the veteran midfielder will play no role in the Chelsea game.

Despite Egypt being eliminated from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), star forward Mohamed Salah remains unavailable due to a hamstring injury that he sustained while playing in the tournament.

Kostas Tsimikas is said to be nearing a return after suffering a broken collarbone late last year, but the Greek defender still faces a few weeks on the sidelines and will miss this game.

Wataru Endo remains absent as he continues to represent his native Japan at the Asian Cup, where he faces Bahrain on Wednesday morning.

In a boost for the Reds, World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is expected to be available for selection after suffering from a knock, with Klopp confirming: "Macca (Mac Allister) trained yesterday so he should be fine."

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino will be without a host of important players ahead of Chelsea's tip to Anfield, including Wesley Fofana, whose season is over after undergoing ACL surgery.

Reece James will also be unavailable for the game after suffering another hamstring injury at the back end of last year, with the defender set to be sidelined until late March.

Marc Cucurella faces a similar fate, with a return likely in March for the 25-year-old who is recovering from an ankle injury.

Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu are both also facing a spell on the sideline as the midfield duo continue to recover from thigh injuries.

Trevor Chalobah and Levi Colwill are both thought to be agonisingly close to a return to action following leg injuries, but the duo will both definitely be unavailable against the league leaders.

Robert Sanchez will also be absent as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury, with a return in February looking most likely.

There is doubt as to whether Nicolas Jackson will be in Chelsea's squad, with the striker racing back from Africa following Senegal's elimination from the AFCON - but Pochettino is optimistic that he will at least make the bench.

In a boost for Chelsea, Pochettino has confirmed that Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto are both expected to make the squad against Liverpool, saying: "I think Malo Gusto and Christoph [Nkunku] can be involved in the squad for tomorrow."

Likely line-ups

Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Nunez, Jota

Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja

Key players

Liverpool - Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk has long been regarded as one of, if not the, best defenders in world football and, despite enduring a tough time last season, this campaign has reminded the world of his excellence.

Not only is the Dutchman an incredible defensive asset and leader, but he is also an offensive threat, with a goal and two assists in the Premier League this season to add extra shine to his already immaculate record.

In a game where the Reds will be hoping to shut Chelsea out completely, they will be largely reliant on Van Dijk's defensive capabilities and, who knows, the 32-year-old may even find himself on the scoresheet.

Chelsea - Cole Palmer

Since joining from Man City in the summer, Palmer has found scintillating form in the capital, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in just 18 Premier League appearances (13 starts).

With his current run seeing him score three goals in his last three games across all competitions, he is looking at his best and the 21-year-old could well prove to be Chelsea's biggest threat against Liverpool.

Key details

Where is the match being played?

The game is being played at the iconic home of Liverpool, Anfield.

When is the match?

The match is on Wednesday 31st January 2024, and kickoff is at 20:15 GMT.

How can I watch?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the game is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.